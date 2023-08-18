Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

Watch : Khadijah Haqq Wants Back Into the Acting Game!

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray are calling time out on their marriage.

After 13 years as husband and wife and 16 years together total, the couple is going their separate ways, the Dash Dolls alum announced Aug. 18.

"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer," Khadijah wrote on Instagram. "Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to a tremendous transition."

"I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately," she continued. "I did not come to the decision lightly."

Together, the actress and the NFL alum share three kids, while Bobby is also dad to a son from a previous relationship.

And as Khadijah—who's appeared alongside BFF Khloe Kardashian and sister Malika Haqq on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years—explained in her post, she kept her relationship with Bobby out of the public eye for the benefit of their family.