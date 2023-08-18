Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray are calling time out on their marriage.
After 13 years as husband and wife and 16 years together total, the couple is going their separate ways, the Dash Dolls alum announced Aug. 18.
"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer," Khadijah wrote on Instagram. "Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to a tremendous transition."
"I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately," she continued. "I did not come to the decision lightly."
Together, the actress and the NFL alum share three kids, while Bobby is also dad to a son from a previous relationship.
And as Khadijah—who's appeared alongside BFF Khloe Kardashian and sister Malika Haqq on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years—explained in her post, she kept her relationship with Bobby out of the public eye for the benefit of their family.
However, as she noted, she decided to share their split news "so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting."
Bobby has yet to publicly address their breakup.
The 40-year-old concluded her message by sharing that she's "so grateful" for her support system during this time.
Their breakup comes two years after the Sky High star gave birth to the couple's youngest child, a baby girl named Kapri.
In January, Khadijah and Bobby celebrated Kapri's birthday with a family gathering. "I still can believe 2 years flew by," Khadijah wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are the sassiest, most charismatic, funny, loud, beautiful, and affectionate little girl I could've dreamed of calling my own."