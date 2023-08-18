Pink Shows Support for Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Watch : Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Split

Pink wants to cover Britney Spears in sunshine.

The "Family Portrait" singer recently showed a subtle sign of support for the Grammy winner amid her split from husband Sam Asghari.

During Pink's Aug. 16 concert in Detroit, the singer switched the lyrics of her song, "Don't Let Me Get Me," which included the original line of "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears," to sing "sweet Britney Spears" instead, continuing with, "She's so pretty. That just ain't me."

In videos shared to social media, the performer's small change was met with audible "awws" from fans in attendance.

Earlier this year, Pink reflected on the mention of the pop star in her song, noting that the connotation was different than how it was perceived.

"People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," Pink told People in February. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

As the "So What" singer noted, "I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long."