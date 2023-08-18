Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Share Glimpse Inside Paris Trip After Engagement

Watch : Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott are Engaged!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating a relationship milestone in the City of Love.

Days after the couple announced their engagement, the New Girl alum and Property Brothers star shared a glimpse at their romantic trip to Paris. Alongside a joint Instagram post shared Aug. 17 featuring the two posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and a selfie of the them side-by-side, the pair wrote, "Amour de ma vie." (Which translates to "love of my life" in English.)

The sweet glimpse at their getaway comes three days after the actress and HGTV host revealed he popped the question after four years of dating. Alongside their Aug. 14 announcement photo, which featured Zooey holding up her unique ring, the couple gushed, "Forever starts now!!!"

As far as details on the engagement goes, the big proposal went down during a family trip to Scotland, according to People, who also noted that Zooey's daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6—whom she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik—were front and center and played a role in the special moment.