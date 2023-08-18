Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Share Glimpse Inside Paris Trip After Engagement

Days after Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel announced their engagement, the couple shared a glimpse at their romantic trip to Paris.

By Kisha Forde Aug 18, 2023
Zooey DeschanelCouplesCelebrities
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating a relationship milestone in the City of Love.

Days after the couple announced their engagement, the New Girl alum and Property Brothers star shared a glimpse at their romantic trip to Paris. Alongside a joint Instagram post shared Aug. 17 featuring the two posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and a selfie of the them side-by-side, the pair wrote, "Amour de ma vie." (Which translates to "love of my life" in English.)

The sweet glimpse at their getaway comes three days after the actress and HGTV host revealed he popped the question after four years of dating. Alongside their Aug. 14 announcement photo, which featured Zooey holding up her unique ring, the couple gushed, "Forever starts now!!!"

As far as details on the engagement goes, the big proposal went down during a family trip to Scotland, according to People, who also noted that Zooey's daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6—whom she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik—were front and center and played a role in the special moment.

2023 Celebrity Engagements

But there's more magic where that came from.

Keep reading for a look back at their special moments together as a couple.

ABC/Eric McCandless
Heating Up

The ballroom had never been steamier! Sitting front row during a September taping of Dancing With the StarsZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott sealed their new love with a kiss. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
The Big Debut

In late October, they took a major step in their romance and became Instagram official. Following their date at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Zooey and Jonathan took to social media to share glimpses into their frightening evening. As the New Girl alum wrote, "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks."

Dennys Ilic/Instagram
Claws Out

The actress made the purrrfect plus one to his brother's Halloween wedding.

Instagram
Brangelina Who?

E!'s Jason Kennedy officially presented the duo with their celebrity couple name: Jonaooey. And the HGTV star approved, raving, "I like it."

Instagram/Jonathan Scott
Major Milestone

During Thanksgiving, the Property Brothers star professed his love to Zooey, publicly dropping the "L" word in his Instagram caption. "I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," he wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you."

William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com
Officially Official

After two months together, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Out of This World

The force was strong during their Star Wars double date with Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
All Smiles

The duo has a fun date night at the Emma premiere in Los Angeles.

Facebook
Book Worms

In April 2020, the couple took to Facebook Live to do a reading of Jonathan and his twin brother's children's book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

Instagram
"2020 MVP"

Ringing in the New Year, Zooey gushed over Jonathan on Instagram, writing, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she gushed. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

The couple announced their engagement in August 2023, with the pair gushing on Instagram, "Forever starts now!!!"

