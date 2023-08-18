TikToker Caleb Coffee Hospitalized With Spinal Injury and Broken Neck After Falling Off Cliff in Hawaii

Watch : Dwayne Johnson "Heartbroken" Over Maui Wildfires

A young TikToker is miraculously alive after suffering a painful accident.

Caleb Coffee, 18, was hospitalized Aug. 16 after falling off a cliff during a hike in Hawaii with three friends, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister Peyton Coffee.

The page states that Caleb slipped off a 60 to 80-foot bluff and landed on lava rocks during the trek. He was then airlifted to the emergency room, where he was treated for a spinal fracture and broken femur, elbow and wrist.

Caleb—who has 11 million followers on TikTok—also experienced "multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body," according to the page.

"We don't know the full extent of his injuries yet," Peyton said. "He also hasn't been able to hold down food. The medics have informed us more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks."

His dad Jason Coffee posted an update Aug. 17, sharing on his Instagram Story that Caleb remains stable and conscious. Jason noted that his son is "talking and in good spirits."