Well, It's Always Nice to Check Out These Enchanted Secrets

Once upon a time, a princess found herself in New York City...
That was the simple but irresistible premise of 2007's Enchanted, which proved to be a star-making role for Amy Adams. Yes, the star, well, enchanted audiences as Giselle, a princess from Andalasia who is sent away just before she gets fairy tale ending to New York City. That's where she falls in love with Robert, a slightly jaded lawyer played by Patrick Dempsey, a.k.a. Grey's Anatomy's resident dreamboat.
The Kevin Lima-directed movie became an instant success after its November 2022 release, earning more than $340 million worldwide at the box office on a budget of $85 million. And 15 years later, fans finally got their wish as the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, debuted on Disney+, reuniting Adams and Dempsey to reveal if Giselle and Robert truly got their happily ever after.
"I'm really grateful," Adams told E! News in 2022. "It's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others. I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters."
Costar Idina Menzel holds an equally special place for the film (and its sequel) in her heart. is reprising her role as Nancy, also got sentimental about the sequel coming to life.
"I see what a great movie it is and was," Menzel shared with E! at the time "I think that was an incremental thing. It started, people loved it, but through the years, I find that people love it even more, especially if they're just discovering it."
You too can discover the magic if you read on for these 20 behind the scenes secrets...