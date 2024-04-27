Well, It's Always Nice to Check Out These Enchanted Secrets

Watch : Disenchanted Cast on REUNITING 15 Years After Original Film

Once upon a time, a princess found herself in New York City...

That was the simple but irresistible premise of 2007's Enchanted, which proved to be a star-making role for Amy Adams. Yes, the star, well, enchanted audiences as Giselle, a princess from Andalasia who is sent away just before she gets fairy tale ending to New York City. That's where she falls in love with Robert, a slightly jaded lawyer played by Patrick Dempsey, a.k.a. Grey's Anatomy's resident dreamboat.

The Kevin Lima-directed movie became an instant success after its November 2022 release, earning more than $340 million worldwide at the box office on a budget of $85 million. And 15 years later, fans finally got their wish as the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, debuted on Disney+, reuniting Adams and Dempsey to reveal if Giselle and Robert truly got their happily ever after.

"I'm really grateful," Adams told E! News in 2022. "It's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others. I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters."