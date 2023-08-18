Jeremy Allen White Has a Shameless Reaction to Alexa Demie's Lingerie Photo Shoot

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

Jeremy Allen White is saying "yes, chef" to Alexa Demie's new Calvin Klein ad.

The Bear star appeared to be among those mesmerized by the Euphoria actress' underwear campaign with the fashion label. After famed photography team Inez and Vinoodh shared footage from their shoot in an Aug. 17 Instagram post, which showed Alexa parading around an apartment building in various lingerie sets, the 32-year-old only had one word to describe the video: "Wow."

Alexa, also 32, did not respond to his remark, though she did leave four heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Jeremy's comment comes three months after his wife, Californication alum Addison Timlin, filed paperwork at a Los Angeles court to end their three-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by E! News, Addison—who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with Jeremy—listed Sept. 9, 2022 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

"Co-parent is not how I pictured it," she wrote in a candid Instagram post days after the divorce filing. "It's so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."