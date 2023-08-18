Jeremy Allen White Has a Shameless Reaction to Alexa Demie's Lingerie Photo Shoot

Jeremy Allen White is saying "yes, chef" to Alexa Demie's new Calvin Klein ad.
The Bear star appeared to be among those mesmerized by the Euphoria actress' underwear campaign with the fashion label. After famed photography team Inez and Vinoodh shared footage from their shoot in an Aug. 17 Instagram post, which showed Alexa parading around an apartment building in various lingerie sets, the 32-year-old only had one word to describe the video: "Wow."
Alexa, also 32, did not respond to his remark, though she did leave four heart emojis in the comments section of the post.
Jeremy's comment comes three months after his wife, Californication alum Addison Timlin, filed paperwork at a Los Angeles court to end their three-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by E! News, Addison—who shares daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, with Jeremy—listed Sept. 9, 2022 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.
"Co-parent is not how I pictured it," she wrote in a candid Instagram post days after the divorce filing. "It's so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."
Addison continued, in part, "Im feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."
The Shameless actor has not publicly spoken out about the divorce, though it seems he and Addison are putting on a united front for their kids. In late July, the former couple stepped out together at their oldest daughter's soccer game, where Jeremy spotted sharing a friendly hug with his ex on the sidelines.
Earlier this month, he sparked romance rumors with model-actress Ashley Moore after they were photographed kissing during a walk in Los Angeles.
As for Alexa? She's been linked to musician Christian Berishaj—who performs under the stage name JMSN—since 2017. However, don't expect her to share details about her love life.
"I'm a very private person," she told People CHICA in 2019. "I think you can even see in my Instagram. You don't really get to know too much of my personality."