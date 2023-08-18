Revamp Your Beauty Routine With These Tips From Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Treat yourself to some self-care. You know you deserve it. There's no need to book a spa day and pay for an expensive treatment. You can pamper yourself at home with some luxurious hair, skincare, and makeup products. If you need some shopping guidance, you'll adore these picks from Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy, who recently went live on Amazon.
Madison's recommendations include this top-rated mascara that's one sale for only $6. Or you can get hydrated, glossy lips with this customer-loved product from Laneige. And, of course, you know you can count on Madison for the best hair care picks. She does own a salon, after all.
TL;DR: Madison LeCroy's Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Laneige Lip Glowy Balm- 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara- 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50- 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tatcha the Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser- 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tatcha the Dewy Skin Cream- 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub- 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Madison LeCroy's Amazon Beauty Must-Haves
Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50,Hydrating, Reef-Safe Vitamin E Body Oil with Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Protection
"Spray this on your legs when you're in shorts, swimsuits, you name it. It's gonna make your body look tone, leaner. It just looks really good. I do like this. It has 50 SPF."
Madison's pick has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub
"This scrub is a good one to use before you go get a spray tan. This one is the best. It's very grainy. The smell of this is amazing. I have seen a huge difference on my thighs especially when I use this. It really does work."
This scrub has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil
"This oil is nice to add with a moisturizer."
Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask
"I saw this on TikTok and I had a few girlfriends who were like 'Oh my gosh. You've got to get this.' It just smoothed everything down. It's the Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask by Peach & Lily."
Tatcha the Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser Washes Away Buildup Without Stripping Skin
"This is the face wash that I use religiously. This one has a little bit of a scrub to it. It's not gonna make your skin feel raw or super red."
This face wash has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tatcha the Dewy Skin Cream: Rich Cream to Hydrate
"I let my husband use this one too. He likes it because you get a little bit of extra moisture." This moisturizer has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
"Throw this in the freezer before you put this on your face. I absolutely love this. I always hit up my jawline as well."
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brus
"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need."
Madison's pick is available in 4 colors.
Laneige Lip Treatment Balm: Nourish, Hydrate, and Visibly Plump Lips With Coconut Oil & Peptides
"This is a lip treatment balm. It's like an opal color."
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
"I love Laneige. This gives more of an actual glow. This is the peach one."
Madison's pick comes in 5 scents. This hydrating lip balm has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm- Hydrating Lip Mask
Madison is not typically a red lip fan, remarking, "I don't do red lips because I have a crooked lip. Color makes it more obvious." However, she said, "This is nice. I like that."
Luxuring Heated Eyelash Curler with Eyelash Applicator Tool and Lash Comb
"This is a heated eyelash curler. 10 out of 10. There are a few settings. This is just amazing. I love this."
The curler comes with an eyelash applicator and a lash comb.
Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara
"This is a Maybelline mascara. I think is just something good to use. It's hard to invest in a $40 mascara when let's be honest, it's drying out in a matter of time."
Madison's recommendation has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Real Techniques Tapered Cheek Makeup Brush
Madison recommends using this as a blush brush and a contour brush.
Bobbi Brown Blush
"This is your summer go-to makeup look."
Essie Nail Polish, Glossy Shine Finish, Russian Roulette
Madison recommends this glossy nail polish in the shade Russian Roulette. This nail polish has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo and Oribe Bright Blonde Conditioner
"Oribe is an OG for me. I know it's expensive, but we all know if you spend money on your hair or not. This is the Bright Blonde for beautiful color. It legitimately cuts any of the brass in your hair. This is a really good shampoo and conditioner."
Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder
"This is an oil-control powder, which I need. It gives a lot of volume."
Kitsch Instant Hair Volumizing Clips for Women
"I've been seeing these everywhere. This is an instant volumizing clip."
Paul Mitchell Express Ion Curl Ceramic Curling Iron, Fast-Heating For Volume, Body + Waves
Madison said she "leaves out the ends a little bit" when she uses this curling iron.
Minasuki Heatless Curling Rod Headband
"This price is really good. If you're not good at curling your hair, I've got you covered. This one is really nice for sleeping because there's not this metal rod in there."
