Revamp Your Beauty Routine With These Tips From Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Treat yourself to some self-care. You know you deserve it. There's no need to book a spa day and pay for an expensive treatment. You can pamper yourself at home with some luxurious hair, skincare, and makeup products. If you need some shopping guidance, you'll adore these picks from Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy, who recently went live on Amazon.

Madison's recommendations include this top-rated mascara that's one sale for only $6. Or you can get hydrated, glossy lips with this customer-loved product from Laneige. And, of course, you know you can count on Madison for the best hair care picks. She does own a salon, after all.