Revamp Your Beauty Routine With These Tips From Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy

You will feel like a Bravolebrity with these product recommendations from Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 18, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Treat yourself to some self-care. You know you deserve it. There's no need to book a spa day and pay for an expensive treatment. You can pamper yourself at home with some luxurious hair, skincare, and makeup products. If you need some shopping guidance, you'll adore these picks from Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy, who recently went live on Amazon.

Madison's recommendations include this top-rated mascara that's one sale for only $6. Or you can get hydrated, glossy lips with this customer-loved product from Laneige. And, of course, you know you can count on Madison for the best hair care picks. She does own a salon, after all.

TL;DR: Madison LeCroy's Most Popular Amazon Finds

Madison LeCroy's Amazon Beauty Must-Haves

Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50,Hydrating, Reef-Safe Vitamin E Body Oil with Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Protection

"Spray this on your legs when you're in shorts, swimsuits, you name it. It's gonna make your body look tone, leaner. It just looks really good. I do like this. It has 50 SPF."

Madison's pick has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15-$38
Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub

"This scrub is a good one to use before you go get a spray tan. This one is the best. It's very grainy. The smell of this is amazing. I have seen a huge difference on my thighs especially when I use this. It really does work."

This scrub has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$42
Amazon

Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil

"This oil is nice to add with a moisturizer."

$48
Amazon

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

"I saw this on TikTok and I had a few girlfriends who were like 'Oh my gosh. You've got to get this.' It just smoothed everything down. It's the Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask by Peach & Lily."

$45
Amazon

Tatcha the Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser Washes Away Buildup Without Stripping Skin

"This is the face wash that I use religiously. This one has a little bit of a scrub to it. It's not gonna make your skin feel raw or super red."

This face wash has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$38
Amazon

Tatcha the Dewy Skin Cream: Rich Cream to Hydrate

"I let my husband use this one too. He likes it because you get a little bit of extra moisture." This moisturizer has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25-$72
Amazon

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller

"Throw this in the freezer before you put this on your face. I absolutely love this. I always hit up my jawline as well."

$69
Amazon

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brus

"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need."

Madison's pick is available in 4 colors.

$219
$175
Amazon

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm: Nourish, Hydrate, and Visibly Plump Lips With Coconut Oil & Peptides

"This is a lip treatment balm. It's like an opal color."

$25
Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

"I love Laneige. This gives more of an actual glow. This is the peach one."

Madison's pick comes in 5 scents. This hydrating lip balm has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$18
Amazon

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm- Hydrating Lip Mask

Madison is not typically a red lip fan, remarking, "I don't do red lips because I have a crooked lip. Color makes it more obvious." However, she said, "This is nice. I like that."

$39
Amazon

Luxuring Heated Eyelash Curler with Eyelash Applicator Tool and Lash Comb

"This is a heated eyelash curler. 10 out of 10. There are a few settings. This is just amazing. I love this."

The curler comes with an eyelash applicator and a lash comb.

$20
$16
Amazon

Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara

"This is a Maybelline mascara. I think is just something good to use. It's hard to invest in a $40 mascara when let's be honest, it's drying out in a matter of time."

Madison's recommendation has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9
$6
Amazon

Real Techniques Tapered Cheek Makeup Brush

Madison recommends using this as a blush brush and a contour brush.

$8
$6
Amazon

Bobbi Brown Blush

"This is your summer go-to makeup look."

$32
$22
Amazon

Essie Nail Polish, Glossy Shine Finish, Russian Roulette

Madison recommends this glossy nail polish in the shade Russian Roulette. This nail polish has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
Amazon

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo and Oribe Bright Blonde Conditioner

"Oribe is an OG for me. I know it's expensive, but we all know if you spend money on your hair or not. This is the Bright Blonde for beautiful color. It legitimately cuts any of the brass in your hair. This is a really good shampoo and conditioner."

$49
Shampoo
$52
Conditioner

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Dry Shampoo Powder

"This is an oil-control powder, which I need. It gives a lot of volume."

$46
Amazon

Kitsch Instant Hair Volumizing Clips for Women

"I've been seeing these everywhere. This is an instant volumizing clip."

$8
Amazon

Paul Mitchell Express Ion Curl Ceramic Curling Iron, Fast-Heating For Volume, Body + Waves

Madison said she "leaves out the ends a little bit" when she uses this curling iron

$105
Amazon

Minasuki Heatless Curling Rod Headband

"This price is really good. If you're not good at curling your hair, I've got you covered. This one is really nice for sleeping because there's not this metal rod in there."

$10
Amazon

If you're looking for more shopping recommendations from Madison, you'll love her travel must-haves.

