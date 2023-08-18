The Perfect Fall Sweater Is Only $32 and You’ll Want 1 in Every Color

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's almost autumn, which means your fashionable fall outfits are right around the corner. If you're over sweating in these summer temperatures and sweater weather is on your mind, start shopping and plan your looks as you wait for the humidity to subside.
I'm obsessed with this wrap sweater, which you can wear as shown, keep it open, or do something in between. Amazon shoppers love this top for its incredibly soft material and incredibly flattering silhouette. It comes in a ton of colors and you'll love it so much that you'll end up getting more than one.
Kirundo Wrap V Neck Sweater
This wrap sweater comes in 19 versatile colors with sizes ranging from small to XL.
These customer reviews may convince you to add a new sweater (or two) to your wardrobe.
Kirundo Wrap V Neck Sweater Reviews
A shopper raved, "LOVE THIS TOP. This sweater fit as expected and is SUPER SOFT. I love it."
Another said, "Great sweater. Quality/comfortable material. Fits well. True to size. Very cute on. Appropriate for business as well as a night out. Highly recommend."
Someone shared, "I am very impressed with the quality of the material. I ordered this sweater because I can adjust it to fit my large bust."
A reviewer declared, "I love this sweater! I loved it so much that I ordered it in various colors! The balloon sleeves are great when working at a computer and they don't flop or get in the way...they are snug around the wrists. It looks very flattering on and can be dressed up or down. Extremely soft and warm! You will love it, too!"
