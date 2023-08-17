Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Will Truly Melt Your Heart in New Twinning Photo

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are blossoming in adorable pictures the Good American founder shared to social media.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Aug 17, 2023 9:54 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

These two are simply blooming.

Khloe Kardashian shared new pics with daughter True Thompson, enjoying a day on the water. In the adorable pics the mother and daughter, who are twinning in gorgeous white dresses covered in red poppy flowers, can be seen striking poses on the docks and getting adventurous in a rowboat. The duo are also rocking fun, bold sunglasses—Khloe's shades big and black with True donning red cat-eye glasses. 

The Good American founder captioned her August 16 post, alongside white hearts, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle. 'The love that moves the sun and the other stars.'"

In the images, True—whom Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—is also rocking a pink cast on her arm. Khloe recently revealed that the 5-year-old as well as her 4-year-old nephew, Psalm West—son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westboth broke their arms this summer. But exactly how did they sustain their injuries?

"Summer 2023," Khloe captioned her August 8 post, in which the two kids are showing off their respective casts. "Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

And Khloe isn't the only member of the family True has been twinning with recently. 

 

Instagram(khloekardashian)

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Divorce

2

Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

3

Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sam Asghari Breakup

In July, Khloe shared a pic of True with her cousin and fellow 5-year-old Chicago West in which the two girls are both sporting black t-shirts that have collages of the other's mother on them. To complete their ensembles, Chicago opted for pink cargo pants and matching sunglasses, whereas True kept it simple in black shorts to match her top, adding a pop of color with a pink scrunchy. The two also topped off their looks with temporary tattoos. 

The 39-year-old captioned the July 21 snap, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny."

To see more of True's cutest pics, including her and Khloe's newest twinning moment, keep reading. 

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
On the Mend

Khloe Kardashian revealed that her daughter True Thompson had broken her arm in August 2023.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Summer Shenanigans

According to Khloe, True injured her arm on the trampoline, while her cousin Psalm West broken his while playing on the monkey bars.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

True celebrated her fifth birthday on April 12, 2023.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Khloe's mini-me rang in the milestone with a backyard birthday party.

Instagram
Peace!

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," Khloe wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls."

TikTok
MC True

Khloe and True rap about making a birthday cake in a cute TikTok video.

Instagram
Homemade Gift

True showed dad Tristan some love by gifting him a hand-painted picture frame.

Instagram
Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Instagram
Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

Instagram
True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Instagram
Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Instagram
Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Divorce

2

Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

3

Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sam Asghari Breakup

4

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up After Outfit-Shaming Comments

5

Blind Side Author Weighs in on Michael Oher-Tuohy Lawsuit