Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Will Truly Melt Your Heart in New Twinning Photo

These two are simply blooming.

Khloe Kardashian shared new pics with daughter True Thompson, enjoying a day on the water. In the adorable pics the mother and daughter, who are twinning in gorgeous white dresses covered in red poppy flowers, can be seen striking poses on the docks and getting adventurous in a rowboat. The duo are also rocking fun, bold sunglasses—Khloe's shades big and black with True donning red cat-eye glasses.

The Good American founder captioned her August 16 post, alongside white hearts, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle. 'The love that moves the sun and the other stars.'"

In the images, True—whom Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—is also rocking a pink cast on her arm. Khloe recently revealed that the 5-year-old as well as her 4-year-old nephew, Psalm West—son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—both broke their arms this summer. But exactly how did they sustain their injuries?

"Summer 2023," Khloe captioned her August 8 post, in which the two kids are showing off their respective casts. "Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."