Danielle and Kevin Jonas Get Candid About the Most Difficult Part About Parenthood

Parenting can sometimes turn into an S.O.S. situation for Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.
The couple, who has been married for 13 years and share daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, recently got candid about the most challenging aspects of raising two young girls.
"Sometimes, what they say is not what really what they mean," Kevin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And when they're telling us how they feel, sometimes there's something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we're still working on that."
While the Jonas Brothers singer is honing his communication skills, Danielle is admittedly learning to give her kids their own space to grow.
"It's hard to let go," she shared. "I'm a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it's hard because you don't want to give them everything."
However, she has no problem being honest with her daughters.
Danielle—who struggles with eczema and recently partnered with Sanofi and Regeneron to teach people more about Dupixent—became even closer with her kids after opening up about her journey.
As she explained, "I think with them seeing me go through what I've gone through and being like, 'I know this is rough right now. But there's something that's going to help me.'"
The DJ & Co. jewelry founder noted how once she found a treatment that worked for her flare ups, her daughters noticed a difference. "They knew that I was feeling better," Danielle said, "and I explained to them that you have to keep trying, keep researching and doing things for yourself."
Kevin also recalled how Danielle's struggles with hair loss and rash-like symptoms on her scalp took a toll on her spirit.
"She wasn't coming on the road with me as much," he noted. "And once she started to finally feel relief, I think she started to feel like herself again."
But in trying times, the musician said he and his wife will often look on the bright side.
"You have to remember to have the joy and the crazy," Kevin said, "and I think that's what we're doing right now. We're just taking it all in."