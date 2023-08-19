Danielle and Kevin Jonas Get Candid About the Most Difficult Part About Parenthood

Watch : Happy 33rd Birthday Kevin Jonas: E! News Rewind

Parenting can sometimes turn into an S.O.S. situation for Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

The couple, who has been married for 13 years and share daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, recently got candid about the most challenging aspects of raising two young girls.

"Sometimes, what they say is not what really what they mean," Kevin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And when they're telling us how they feel, sometimes there's something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we're still working on that."

While the Jonas Brothers singer is honing his communication skills, Danielle is admittedly learning to give her kids their own space to grow.

"It's hard to let go," she shared. "I'm a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it's hard because you don't want to give them everything."