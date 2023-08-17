USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Surprise Defeat in 2023 World Cup

Watch : Soccer Star Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to Late Katie Meyer

Vlatko Andonovski has called time out on his tenure as U.S. soccer coach.

The U.S. Women's National Team head coach resigned from his position on Aug. 17, over a week after the soccer squad was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a generally disappointing performance in the tournament.

"It's been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years," Andonovski said in a statement shared by the U.S. Soccer Federation. "I'm very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward."

The USWNT entered the tournament seeking to achieve a record-breaking third consecutive World Cup title, but ultimately fell to Sweden in the Round of 16. However, Andonovski said he remained a staunch supporter of his former players.