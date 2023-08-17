USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Surprise Defeat in 2023 World Cup

Vlatko Andonovski has called time out on his tenure as U.S. soccer coach.
The U.S. Women's National Team head coach resigned from his position on Aug. 17, over a week after the soccer squad was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a generally disappointing performance in the tournament.
"It's been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years," Andonovski said in a statement shared by the U.S. Soccer Federation. "I'm very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward."
The USWNT entered the tournament seeking to achieve a record-breaking third consecutive World Cup title, but ultimately fell to Sweden in the Round of 16. However, Andonovski said he remained a staunch supporter of his former players.
"While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year's World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they've shown for each other, and the inspiration they've provided for players around the world," he continued. "I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team."
Andonovski joined the USWNT as head coach in 2019, taking over for Jill Ellis, who retired after leading the team to two consecutive World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. Under Andonovski, the USWNT won a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
However, Team USA struggled to find their footing during the 2023 World Cup, exiting the group stages in second place behind the Netherlands after a trio of underwhelming performances. Having never finished less than third place in the tournament before, the USWNT were knocked out from the competition after losing 5-4 on penalties to Sweden.
"I see the players in tears, it hurts," an emotional Andonovski said in a press conference after Team USA's loss to Sweden, according to NBC News. "I love them all…they're my friends."
