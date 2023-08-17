Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to End Michael Oher Conservatorship Amid Lawsuit

Watch : "The Blind Side" Legal Drama: Michael Oher Speaks Out

Memphis couple Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy plan to voluntarily terminate their conservatorship over Michael Oher, the couple's attorney Randall Fishman told reporters Aug. 16, per the Associated Press.

The decision comes just days after new broke that the former NFL player, whose life story was depicted in the Oscar-winning 2009 film The Blind Side, filed a petition challenging the agreement.

E! News has reached out to Oher's attorney for comment in response and has not heard back.

The move comes just one day after another lawyer for the couple, Marty Singer, said in a statement to E! News Aug. 15 that "should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at anytime in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way." However, the attorney also alleged that the athlete was using the lawsuit as a "shakedown effort" and that his claims about the family are "outlandish."