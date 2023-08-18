Rachel Morin Murder: Police Release Video of Potential Suspect After Connecting DNA to Different Case

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

New details into the investigation of Rachel Morin's murder have surfaced.

Nearly two weeks after the 37-year-old Maryland resident was found dead off a hiking trail, police said that DNA evidence collected at the crime scene has been linked to a case out in Los Angeles.

In a news conference on Aug. 17, Colonel William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff's Office said DNA analyzed by the Maryland State Police matched a sample collected from a home invasion that occurred in March, during which a "young girl" was assaulted. Further details into the assault case were not disclosed, though investigators showed surveillance footage they obtained of the home invasion suspect leaving the residence.

Davis said officials believe the individual in shown in the video "to be the person who murdered Rachel Morin on August 5th."

Investigators do not know the suspect's identity, but they believe he is a man about 5-foot-9, 160 lbs. and of Hispanic descent, according to Davis. Authorities also believe the suspect is between the age of 20 and 30 years old.