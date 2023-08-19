Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Twins

Watch : Chrissy Teigen 'Spiraled' After DNA Test Showed She Had Identical Twin

Plot twist.

Sure, there are twins like Dylan and Cole Sprouse or Tia and Tamera Mowry who started their careers with their identical (or fraternal) sibling—but what those celebs who you may not have realized have a lookalike living a life far from Hollywood?

Take, for instance, Mr. Robot alum Rami Malek, whose twin brother Sami works a teacher. And though they may have gone down two different paths professionally, fans shouldn't be all too surprised if they were to hear that they may trade places from time to time—since that's an occurrence that Rami happened once or twice during their adolescent years.

"We helped each other in certain situations," the now 42-year-old said during an October 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "He was at UCLA and he was studying Greek studies as one of his degrees, and he was having trouble passing, he was actually not going to graduate."

But lucky for Sami, one of his (or in this case, Rami's) last assignments was simply meant to be.