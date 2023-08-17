Stranger Things Fan Says Dacre Montgomery Catfish Tricked Her Into Divorcing Husband

Watch : Dacre Montgomery Promises "Dark" Turn for "Stranger Things"

A Kentucky woman had her life turned upside down by a catfish.

In a video for the YouTube channel Catfished, McKayla—who was only identified by her first name—detailed her experience meeting someone claiming to be Stranger Thing's Dacre Montgomery in an online forum for artists over a year ago. The two communicated during that time and McKayla fell in love, eventually divorcing her husband to pursue the romance.

"This guy messaged me he was under a different username, me and him get to kind of talking and then he admits that he is an actor," McKayla said in the May 17 YouTube video. "He tells me that he's Dacre Montgomery—that's like one of my favorite actors—and me and him just really hit it off. But of course I'm suspicious from the get-go until he starts doing things that make me believe that he is who he is."

She explained that she and the person she believed to be the 28-year-old actor bonded over their frustrations with their respective partners. (Dacre has been dating Liv Pollock since 2017).

"That's one thing that we actually bonded over," McKayla shared. "He was venting to me after a few months about his partner saying she's very controlling of him, he doesn't get to do the things he wants to do. And I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way."