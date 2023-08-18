Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Won't Be Returning for Season 11

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has officially exited out of the back alley of SUR for the last time.

The reality star will not be returning for the currently filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, Raquel confirmed on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all.

"Oh, hell no," Raquel responded. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

She added, "I can't do that to myself."

Earlier in the podcast, Raquel said she doesn't have business opportunities heading her way because her brand is "shot."

"I don't ever want to be in a place like that again," she said. "I think there is a silver lining... that I'm able to learn about myself and give myself this forgiveness."

She agreed with Bethenny's assessment that she's "hit rock bottom."

Her departure comes six months after it was revealed that she and costar Tom Sandoval had a months long affair, leading to his breakup with girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.