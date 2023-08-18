Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Won't Be Returning for Season 11

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss will not appear in season 11 of the hit Bravo show, which is currently filming, as she said she has no plans to return to reality TV.

Watch: Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has officially exited out of the back alley of SUR for the last time.

The reality star will not be returning for the currently filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, Raquel confirmed on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel responded. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

She added, "I can't do that to myself."

Earlier in the podcast, Raquel said she doesn't have business opportunities heading her way because her brand is "shot." 

"I don't ever want to be in a place like that again," she said. "I think there is a silver lining... that I'm able to learn about myself and give myself this forgiveness."

She agreed with Bethenny's assessment that she's "hit rock bottom."

Her departure comes six months after it was revealed that she and costar Tom Sandoval had a months long affair, leading to his breakup with girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

Viewers of the Bravo series watched as the news of the affair came to light during the explosive season 10 finale, followed by a tense three-part reunion during which Ariana referred to Raquel's behavior as "subhuman."

While coming face to face with Ariana for the first time since the scandal broke, Raquel—who previously posted an apology on social media—expressed her remorse face-to-face.

"I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning," she said during the reunion. "Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. And I have been completely selfish and, you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake."

After filming the reunion in late March, the former beauty queen, 28, entered a mental health facility, with her rep telling E! News in April, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling." 

It was reported that Raquel was enjoying life in Arizona after checking out of the mental health facility following a two-month stay.

However, amid Raquel's time in Arizona, the rest of the cast has been back filming the reality series. Production began earlier this summer, with fans catching glimpses of Ariana and Tom filming together at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

E! News has reached out to Bravo but hasn't received a comment on Raquel's exit.

And although Raquel isn't returning for season 11, keep scrolling for all that is happening with the current cast during filming.

Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Raquel Leviss Is Still a Question Mark

It's still unconfirmed if Raquel Leviss will appear on season 11 in the wake of her and Sandoval's cheating scandal. On July 14, the former beauty queen checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months. Since then, she has been staying at a friend's house.

The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

