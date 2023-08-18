Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Won't Be Returning for Season 11

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has officially exited out of the back alley of SUR for the last time.
The reality star will not be returning for the currently filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, Raquel confirmed on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all.
"Oh, hell no," Raquel responded. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."
She added, "I can't do that to myself."
Earlier in the podcast, Raquel said she doesn't have business opportunities heading her way because her brand is "shot."
"I don't ever want to be in a place like that again," she said. "I think there is a silver lining... that I'm able to learn about myself and give myself this forgiveness."
She agreed with Bethenny's assessment that she's "hit rock bottom."
Her departure comes six months after it was revealed that she and costar Tom Sandoval had a months long affair, leading to his breakup with girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.
Viewers of the Bravo series watched as the news of the affair came to light during the explosive season 10 finale, followed by a tense three-part reunion during which Ariana referred to Raquel's behavior as "subhuman."
While coming face to face with Ariana for the first time since the scandal broke, Raquel—who previously posted an apology on social media—expressed her remorse face-to-face.
"I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning," she said during the reunion. "Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. And I have been completely selfish and, you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake."
After filming the reunion in late March, the former beauty queen, 28, entered a mental health facility, with her rep telling E! News in April, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
It was reported that Raquel was enjoying life in Arizona after checking out of the mental health facility following a two-month stay.
However, amid Raquel's time in Arizona, the rest of the cast has been back filming the reality series. Production began earlier this summer, with fans catching glimpses of Ariana and Tom filming together at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR.
E! News has reached out to Bravo but hasn't received a comment on Raquel's exit.
And although Raquel isn't returning for season 11, keep scrolling for all that is happening with the current cast during filming.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)