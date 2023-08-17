How Pamela Anderson Is Going Against the Grain With Her New Beauty Style

Pamela Anderson is in her stripped-down makeup era.
The former Playboy model, whose bombshell style in the '90s became famous in its own right, recently opened up about why she's now shying away from her past looks and taking a less is more approach.
When discussing her fresh-faced beauty style, Pam called it "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too," in an interview with Elle published on Aug. 17. "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite."
The Baywatch alum explained that it's only natural she'd evolve her beauty philosophy as she's matured.
"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she noted. "I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey."
Loving the skin she's in has brought out the confidence in her. As she put it, "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."
So, what inspired Pam to switch up her signature style? After her longtime makeup Alexis Vogel passed away from breast cancer in 2019, the actress decided it was time for a change.
"She was the best," Pam shared. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."
And while Pam is calling the shots these days, she said that wasn't always the case.
"I just went along with what people were telling me what to do," she explained. "I remember Tommy [Lee] and I would be like, ‘What can we wear that's fun and crazy?' I remember going to the Oscars in a jean miniskirt, with a D-Pimp necklace and tied shirt, next to Elizabeth Hurley, in this long Versace gown."
In recent years, the Barb Wire star's head-turning fashion moments have since become trendy again.
"I don't know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, 'I'm going to have fun,'" she said of her '90s style. "I never thought that those looks we threw together would be on mood boards."
With her new take on beauty, it's only a matter of time before people start following suit.
Now, scroll on to take a look at Pam's beauty evolution through the years.