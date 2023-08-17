How Pamela Anderson Is Going Against the Grain With Her New Beauty Style

Watch : Pamela Anderson on Looking Back at Her Past in Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson is in her stripped-down makeup era.

The former Playboy model, whose bombshell style in the '90s became famous in its own right, recently opened up about why she's now shying away from her past looks and taking a less is more approach.

When discussing her fresh-faced beauty style, Pam called it "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too," in an interview with Elle published on Aug. 17. "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite."

The Baywatch alum explained that it's only natural she'd evolve her beauty philosophy as she's matured.

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she noted. "I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey."

Loving the skin she's in has brought out the confidence in her. As she put it, "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."