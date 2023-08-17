Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

During a time of great loss, Kellie Pickler is turning to her late husband's words for guidance.
On Aug. 17, six months after the country singer's partner Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, she's speaking out for the first time.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" Pickler shared in a statement, obtained by People. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," she added. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
The 37-year-old also shared plans to host an "intimate" memorial for Jacobs this fall. "That is what Kyle would have wanted," she noted, before singing off, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."
Jacobs, a songwriter, was found dead at his and Pickler's Tennessee home on Feb. 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told E! News at the time. He was 49.
According to officials, police were called to the residence after Pickler woke up and couldn't find Jacobs. His death was officially ruled a suicide in May by the Davidson Country Medical Examiner.
Toxicology results previously obtained by Taste of Country noted that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death, while his autopsy showed that he did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."
Over the years, Jacobs and Pickler—who tied the knot in 2011—stepped out together at award shows and even appeared on her CMT reality show I Love Kellie Pickler. However, as Pickler previously told E! News, they enjoyed life out of the spotlight just as much.
"I'm such a simple girl honestly," she shared in 2022. "I love gardening. My friends call me the fifth unofficial Golden Girl. I'm that 104-year-old trapped in a 35-year-old body. I love puzzles. I love good conversations. I love to sit on the front porch in my rocking chair. I just like to be in good company."
"I clock in and I do my job and then I come home and I'm a wife," she added. "I'm a friend. I'm a neighbor. I'm a Godmother. I care about things that truly matter."