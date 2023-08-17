Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Watch : Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death Revealed

During a time of great loss, Kellie Pickler is turning to her late husband's words for guidance.

On Aug. 17, six months after the country singer's partner Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, she's speaking out for the first time.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" Pickler shared in a statement, obtained by People. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," she added. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

The 37-year-old also shared plans to host an "intimate" memorial for Jacobs this fall. "That is what Kyle would have wanted," she noted, before singing off, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."