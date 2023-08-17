Kevin Federline's Lawyer Weighs In On Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Breakup

Watch : Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up

Kevin Federline wants everyone to come out of this situation stronger than yesterday.

One day after news broke that his ex Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage, Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan weighed in on the situation. Though Kaplan explained that he doesn't have an "inside track" on the details of their breakup, he did share the former dancer's perspective for the future.

"From Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out," Kaplan said during his Aug. 16 appearance on the NewsNation show Banfield. "And he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that's being together or not being together. He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together."

As his attorney explained, the best possible outcome would simply be "whatever is best for them," adding that Federline, who shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with the pop star, simply "wishes her the best."