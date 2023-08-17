Kevin Federline's Lawyer Weighs In On Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Breakup

Kevin Federline wants everyone to come out of this situation stronger than yesterday.
One day after news broke that his ex Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage, Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan weighed in on the situation. Though Kaplan explained that he doesn't have an "inside track" on the details of their breakup, he did share the former dancer's perspective for the future.
"From Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out," Kaplan said during his Aug. 16 appearance on the NewsNation show Banfield. "And he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that's being together or not being together. He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together."
As his attorney explained, the best possible outcome would simply be "whatever is best for them," adding that Federline, who shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with the pop star, simply "wishes her the best."
In late May, the "Toxic" singer—who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007—consented to a request for her ex to relocate to Hawaii with their two children and his wife Victoria Prince, Kaplan previously confirmed to People. At the time, his attorney explained to the outlet that the move was "an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys to get away from the L.A. microscope."
Kaplan's latest comments also come nearly one week after he confirmed that the singer remained in touch with her sons, but noted that he was unaware of that communication occurred prior to their move. He also noted that the family weren't "personally affected" by the deadly wildfires that raged across Maui in early August.
"There's people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it's very traumatic," Kaplan told Page Six Aug. 11. "Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there."