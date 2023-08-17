Selena Gomez Confirms Her Return to Music: All the Details on New Song "Single Soon"

When you're ready come and get the details on Selena Gomez's new song.
The singer not only confirmed she's releasing a new song "Single Soon" from her upcoming album, but she also revealed when fans can hear that new track.
"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," Selena wrote on Instagram Aug. 17 alongside a series of snapshots, including a few that showed her rocking some fabulous fashion in a car. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."
It'll be a big day in music as Selena's fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus is releasing her single "Used To Be Young" on the same date—and fans couldn't be more excited for both tracks. "Both queens," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are streaming both!" Added another, "We'll be supporting both!"
"Single Soon" sees Selena teaming back up with a pair of previous collaborators in producers benny blanco—whom she worked with for their 2021 hit with J Balvin and Tainy "I Can't Get Enough"—and Cashmere Cat, with whom she and Tory Lanez worked with on their for the 2017 song "Trust Nobody."
In terms of the type of song listeners can expect, a press release referred to "Single Soon" as a "pop anthem"—which seems to align with the vibe Selena had previously teased for her new music.
"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs 'cause I'm good at that," the Only Murders in the Building star said on a December episode of The Tonight Show. "But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to love it."
The track comes less than a year after Selena released her song "My Mind & Me"—the single from her documentary of the same name—and her collab with Rema for a new version of his hit "Calm Down," both landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
As for when fans can expect SG3—which follows her 2020 album Rare—to debut, an official release date has yet to be revealed. However, Selena has assured fans that she's working on it. In fact, she shared a photo of herself in a recording studio in France, where she was filming the movie Emilia Perez, in June and wrote, "Don't worry guys, it's coming. Even from Paris."
Still, Selena isn't rushing the process.
"It's been really difficult," she told Zane Lowe in a November conversation for Apple TV+. "I'm really used to going into a setting with the same people in my circle and just banging out music. To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know—people I've dated that people don't know, experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories and people are going to ask a lot of questions."
And she's releasing the music on her terms.
"I feel like I've earned it," Selena continued, "and I just don't want to release anything that's not perfect. It's getting there is all I can say. It's getting there."