Selena Gomez Confirms Her Return to Music: All the Details on New Song "Single Soon"

Watch : Selena Gomez Announces New Music, Teases Next Album

When you're ready come and get the details on Selena Gomez's new song.

The singer not only confirmed she's releasing a new song "Single Soon" from her upcoming album, but she also revealed when fans can hear that new track.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," Selena wrote on Instagram Aug. 17 alongside a series of snapshots, including a few that showed her rocking some fabulous fashion in a car. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

It'll be a big day in music as Selena's fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus is releasing her single "Used To Be Young" on the same date—and fans couldn't be more excited for both tracks. "Both queens," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are streaming both!" Added another, "We'll be supporting both!"