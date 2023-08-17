You'll Be a Sucker for Danielle and Kevin Jonas' Honest Take on Their 13-Year Marriage

It's been over a decade since Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas were first bitten by the lovebug. Now, the couple is sharing their secret to their 13-year marriage.
"Just being present when we're together," Kevin, 35, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We communicate a lot. We talk a lot on the phone. Honestly, I know it sounds weird, but it's not that hard when you're with your best friend."
"But it's true," the Jonas Brothers band member added. "Yes, marriage is difficult. There are times where it's hard, and you gotta work through that. But like, it's also, like, not that tough."
Kevin and Danielle met in 2007 while they were each vacationing with their families in the Bahamas. They tied the knot two years later, and fans got a glimpse inside their life relationship on the 2012-2013 E! series Married to Jonas.
"We really grew together," Danielle, 36, also told Francesca. "We got married really young, but we didn't grow separately. We grew together."
Their journey together also includes raising daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6—who will get to see their dad, as well as uncles Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, perform on tour over the next few months.
"[Alena] has been making bracelets for the trading at the shows and everything," Danielle told E! News. "He had a show the other day. And she's like, 'Mommy, I'll be right back.' And I knew she was getting changed. But I was like, 'Danielle, be quiet. Let her go put on what she wants.' And she came downstairs, and she looked like a little teenager."
In fact, the mother of two said letting her children grow up is one of the most difficult parts of parenting.
"It's hard to let go," she said. "And also making them happy. I'm a sucker that I just always want to see them happy. And it's hard because you don't want to give them everything because that just isn't good. But I do love to see them happy. So, it's just hard."
In addition to their marriage and kids keeping them busy, Danielle and Kevin's schedules are full with work (she runs her jewelry brand DJ Co. and has published children's books with her husband while he's touring with the band and hosts Claim to Fame with brother Franklin Jonas). She also recently partnered with Sanofi and Regeneron to teach people more about Dupixent, a treatment option for eczema.
Of course, they still make time for family outings with Nick, Joe and their wives, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.
"We all are so busy, and we all live in different places," Kevin said. "So anytime we can just all get together, it's just a blast. And I think it's really just about being together. It's not what we're doing, it's just being together."