You'll Be a Sucker for Danielle and Kevin Jonas' Honest Take on Their 13-Year Marriage

It's been over a decade since Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas were first bitten by the lovebug. Now, the couple is sharing their secret to their 13-year marriage.

"Just being present when we're together," Kevin, 35, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We communicate a lot. We talk a lot on the phone. Honestly, I know it sounds weird, but it's not that hard when you're with your best friend."

"But it's true," the Jonas Brothers band member added. "Yes, marriage is difficult. There are times where it's hard, and you gotta work through that. But like, it's also, like, not that tough."

Kevin and Danielle met in 2007 while they were each vacationing with their families in the Bahamas. They tied the knot two years later, and fans got a glimpse inside their life relationship on the 2012-2013 E! series Married to Jonas.

"We really grew together," Danielle, 36, also told Francesca. "We got married really young, but we didn't grow separately. We grew together."