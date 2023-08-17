The Blind Side Author Weighs in on Michael Oher Claims About the Tuohy Family

Watch : "The Blind Side" Legal Drama: Michael Oher Speaks Out

The Blind Side author is sharing his take on the legal drama between Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

Michael Lewis, who wrote the novel that inspired the Oscar-winning 2009 film, shared his perspective on the former NFL player's legal filing alleging that the Tuohy family—whom he also claimed misled him into agreeing to a conservatorship by telling him it was equivalent to adoption—made a large profit off the adaptation of the story of his life, money that Oher says he did not see. For his part, Lewis affirms that neither he nor the Tuohy family saw much of the millions that the award-winning film would ultimately gross.

"Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system," Lewis told The Washington Post in an interview published August 16. "Michael Oher should join the writers strike. It's outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys' pockets."

In his petition viewed by E! News August 14, Oher claimed that each member of the Tuohy family received $225,000 each for The Blind Side, plus an additional 2.5 percent of the film's "defined net proceeds."

Lewis, who has written a multitude of nonfiction books, including Moneyball and The Big Short, originally learned of Oher's story through childhood friend Sean Tuohy.