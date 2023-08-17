Musician Camela Leierth-Segura, Who Co-Wrote Katy Perry Song, Missing for Nearly 2 Months: Authorities

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Family and friends are hoping to find Camela Leierth-Segura, a musician who they say vanished nearly seven weeks ago.

According to her missing persons page located on the California Department of Justice website, the 48-year-old, who co-wrote Katy Perry's song "Walking on Air," has not been heard from since June 29.

Her friends told local outlet KABC that her 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen in Beverly Hills and that her 19-year-old cat Morris is also missing.

"I'd like to think nothing bad happened," Leierth-Segura's friend Cecilia Foss told the outlet. "But do I think something bad happened? Yeah."

The musician's landlord in Beverly Hills told KABC that she was evicted before her disappearance. Neighbors noted to the outlet that there are now dead plants on her balcony and a "For Rent" sign located outside.

Her friend Liz Montgomery explained to the publication that Leierth-Segura's family, who live in Sweden, reached out for assistance after not hearing from her for several weeks. Montgomery herself also issued a public plea to help locate the missing model.