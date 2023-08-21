Whiten Your Teeth and Remove Stains With a $49 Deal on $235 Worth of Supersmile Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want to smile more, but sometimes that's not the easiest ask when you're feeling self-conscious about your teeth. If you're frustrated by stained, not-so-white teeth, cut yourself a break because you're not alone. If you want a brighter, more brilliant smile, there's an amazing deal you need to check out.
For a limited time, you can get $235 worth of Supersmile teeth whitening products for only $49 from QVC. According to the brand, using these products for 30 days can make up to 6.33 shades difference. This bundle includes three of the top-selling products from Supersmile: Whitening Toothpaste, Accelerator, and Whitening Bolt.
Looking for more reasons to smile? This teeth whitening set is exactly what you need in your life.
Supersmile Whitening Toothpaste, Accelerator, and Bolt
Here's what's in the set: Whitening Toothpaste, Accelerator, and Whitening Bolt. Use the toothpaste and accelerator together and brush as normal. Add the Whitening Bolt to the surface of your teeth and in between your teeth.
If you need some info before you shop, check out these reviews on products in the set.
Supersmile Whitening Toothpaste and Accelerator Reviews
"This toothpaste and accelerator combo work fantastic. No more applying strips and having a gross taste in my mouth. This toothpaste and accelerator not only work but it tastes great and leaves your breath fresh. The accelerator works on crowns as well," a shopper said.
Another said, "This toothpaste and accelerator set is amazing! It's also great for sensitive teeth! I've been using this for about a month now and my teeth has never looked so much better! It whitens and brightens my teeth and leaves my breath smelling fresh. It has a great taste as well. I highly recommend this product!"
Someone shared, "This supersmile toothpaste and accelerator is very easy to use and it is effective. I am very happy to use this and I highly recommend this as well. It is made with great quality in mind and it shows."
