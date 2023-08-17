11 Easy-To-Use Hacks You Need if You’re Bad at Doing Your Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Watching a hair tutorial is supposed to give you clarity and guidance, but if you just end up with confusion, that's totally OK too. We can't all be professional hairstylists or beauty gurus. You may think that you don't have the patience, time, or skills to get the hairstyle you've been dreaming of, but you could be totally wrong. You may just need one or two helpful products that will make hairstyling so much easier.
This rotating curling iron from Beachwaver basically does all the work for you. Or you can just wrap your hair around this heatless curling rod and wake up to voluminous curls without doing any touch-ups. Control your edges and fly-aways with this $8 wax stick.
Your mornings so much easier with these hair tools and styling products that are so simple to use.
Effort-Free Hair Products
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
This iron is the easiest way to get wavy hair. It doesn't get any quicker than using this one, even on super long hair. Amazon has this iron in four colors.
This iron has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I'm so excited about this waver! I was never able to use a curling iron, so someone suggested this to me and I seriously cannot believe how good it works and how easy it is!"
The Original Sleepy Tie
This double scrunchie is designed to protect, prolong, and enhance your hairstyle. All you do is pull your hair into a high ponytail, wrap it around the satin arch, and then secure that with the attached scrunchie. I used this on curled hair, waved hair, straight hair, and a fresh blowout. Every morning, I'm so excited to wake up and see how good my hair looks. It's the best way to start the day.
If you are not sure you need this, I came up with a list of reasons why Sleepy Tie is an absolute must-have for me.
- It prolongs my style for another great hair day.
- I can save time in the morning by styling my hair at night.
- I use heated styling tools less often because I don't need to redo my hair as much.
- The Sleepy Tie gives my hair some glamorous volume.
- I don't wake up with tangled hair or knots in the morning.
- The Sleepy Tie stays in place throughout the night.
- It keeps my hair out of my face, which prevents my hair/hair products from getting on my highly reactive skin. I've noticed my skin is less irritated since I started putting my hair up at night.
- It doesn't crease or dent my hair.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $8. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, Helps to Calm and Smooth Frizz-Prone Hair
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
If you are having trouble getting a polished ponytail or bun, I love this comb set. These are perfect for taming frizzy hairs and locking a style in place. When I use my brush, it can be easy to pull my hair out of its style, even if I'm gentle. These combs are really effective, especially on those humid days. This is a budget-friendly find that I really adore. I use all of these combs to create long-lasting styles that hold up in humidity. There are three colors to choose from. This bundle has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Just wrap your hair around the rod and secure it with the satin scrunchies and the clip. This is comfortable to sleep on too. When you wake up, you'll have beautiful effort-free curls. These sets come in 7 colors and have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a voluminous blowout with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, which has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can use this device to dry and style your hair at the same time. Create those oh-so-trendy blowouts inspired by the 90s. Achieve a shiny, straight look. Style some subtle waves. Add a flip to your ends. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more.
Love’s Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- Set of 2
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase can make hairstyling so much easier in the morning. Cotton is absorbent, which means that those expensive beauty products may be absorbed by your pillowcase more than your skin and hair. Instead, consider switching to silk or satin pillowcases. I have seen a major difference since I switched my pillowcase. My long hair is also much more manageable and I wake up without knots in my hair.
These pillowcases come in 5 sizes and 28 colors. Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases have 58,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Funtopia Knotted Headbands- Set of 9
Knotted headbands are an easy way to hide a bad hair day. These fashionable and comfortable-to-wear headbands come in a set of nine, which is an unbeatable bargain. Amazon shoppers left 5,100+ 5-star reviews for this set.
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose
If you have watched countless tutorial videos and you just can't seem to get the hang of curling your hair, you need to check out the Beachwaver. The brand's signature product is an automatically rotating curling iron that does all the work for you. All you need to do is click the "Go" button and the curling iron automatically rotates based on the side that you are curling.
