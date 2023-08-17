11 Easy-To-Use Hacks You Need if You’re Bad at Doing Your Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Watching a hair tutorial is supposed to give you clarity and guidance, but if you just end up with confusion, that's totally OK too. We can't all be professional hairstylists or beauty gurus. You may think that you don't have the patience, time, or skills to get the hairstyle you've been dreaming of, but you could be totally wrong. You may just need one or two helpful products that will make hairstyling so much easier.

This rotating curling iron from Beachwaver basically does all the work for you. Or you can just wrap your hair around this heatless curling rod and wake up to voluminous curls without doing any touch-ups. Control your edges and fly-aways with this $8 wax stick.

Your mornings so much easier with these hair tools and styling products that are so simple to use.