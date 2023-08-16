Lily Allen Reveals Her Dad Called the Police When She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Watch : Go Inside Lily Allen & David Harbour's PINK Bedroom

Lily Allen was somewhere only she knew—which led to a little bit of trouble.

The singer recently detailed how she lost her virginity at 12 years old, explaining why her dad Keith Allen and brother Alfie Allen understandably got worried that night.

"I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil and never spoke to him again," Lily shared during the July 30 episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast. "I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."

That's why, when she woke up the next day, "There were police all over the hotel."

Laughing, the 38-year-old added, "They were literally combing the beach and they had t-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I don't have the heart be like, 'No I was just losing my virginity.'"

"It was a little bit traumatic," Lily confessed. "I didn't have sex for a little while after that."