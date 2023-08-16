Lily Allen Reveals Her Dad Called the Police When She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen was somewhere only she knew—which led to a little bit of trouble.
The singer recently detailed how she lost her virginity at 12 years old, explaining why her dad Keith Allen and brother Alfie Allen understandably got worried that night.
"I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil and never spoke to him again," Lily shared during the July 30 episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast. "I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."
That's why, when she woke up the next day, "There were police all over the hotel."
Laughing, the 38-year-old added, "They were literally combing the beach and they had t-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I don't have the heart be like, 'No I was just losing my virginity.'"
"It was a little bit traumatic," Lily confessed. "I didn't have sex for a little while after that."
It's safe to say these days, things are a little more tame when it comes to "The Fear" artist's love life. Lily—who shares daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with ex-husband Sam Cooper—married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in a 2020 Las Vegas wedding.
"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," David wrote on Instagram in a photo of the bride and groom Sept. 9. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."
A month after their nuptials, Lily got candid on expanding her family with the 48-year-old, who she met on the exclusive dating app Raya back in 2019.
"I think so," she told The Sunday Times. "Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!'"
In the years since, the couple has continued to gush over one another, with David detailing his life as a husband and step-father in December 2020.
"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," the Black Widow actor jokingly told People at the time. "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."