Here’s the Secret To Getting Bouncy, Long-Lasting Curls With Zero Effort

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

A good hair day always gives me a little extra confidence to take on whatever comes my way. Unfortunately, I don't always have the time to wash, dry, and style my hair to perfection. If this sounds all too familiar and you're looking for a fast, easy way to do your hair, I have two words for you: hot rollers.

Hot rollers are a great way to save time and they're gentle on your hair compared to most curling irons, in my experience. The Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers only take 85 seconds to heat up. After you put them in, you can take them out after just ten minutes or leave them in for 20 minutes if you want a more voluminous look. These are so easy to use and you can do other things while they're in your hair. Enjoy your breakfast, pack your lunch, get dressed, or put on your makeup while your hair sets. It doesn't get more simple than that.

This set has five jumbo rollers and clips, which deliver bouncy curls and volume. The bundle is an Amazon favorite with 5,100+ five-star reviews. Plus, it's on sale for just $22 right now. You're only one purchase away from consistently gorgeous hair.