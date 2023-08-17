Here’s the Secret To Getting Bouncy, Long-Lasting Curls With Zero Effort

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
A good hair day always gives me a little extra confidence to take on whatever comes my way. Unfortunately, I don't always have the time to wash, dry, and style my hair to perfection. If this sounds all too familiar and you're looking for a fast, easy way to do your hair, I have two words for you: hot rollers.
Hot rollers are a great way to save time and they're gentle on your hair compared to most curling irons, in my experience. The Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers only take 85 seconds to heat up. After you put them in, you can take them out after just ten minutes or leave them in for 20 minutes if you want a more voluminous look. These are so easy to use and you can do other things while they're in your hair. Enjoy your breakfast, pack your lunch, get dressed, or put on your makeup while your hair sets. It doesn't get more simple than that.
This set has five jumbo rollers and clips, which deliver bouncy curls and volume. The bundle is an Amazon favorite with 5,100+ five-star reviews. Plus, it's on sale for just $22 right now. You're only one purchase away from consistently gorgeous hair.
Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers
This set comes with 5 rollers and 5 clips. The rollers take 85 seconds to heat up. Wrap 1-inch sections and leave the rollers in for 10 minutes to get a loose wave or 20 minutes for a stronger wave and volume.
These reviews may convince you to check out the Conair Ceramic Hot Rollers.
Conair Ceramic 1 1/2-inch Hot Rollers Reviews
A shopper shared, "Exactly what I wanted. They heat up really fast. They add perfect volume and the clips keep them secure while I walk around and put on my make up etc. I recommend this set.they heat up really fast. They add perfect volume and the clips keep them secure while I walk around and put on my make up etc. I recommend this it."
Another raved, "This is great for those big waves, not the radiational hot rolled hair look. This is for volume. Wavy volume. The curlers don't get as hot. You end up with smooth bouncy hair. Totally changed the way i fix my hair from large barrel curling irons to these."
Someone explained, "This set of rollers is durable (had my first set for years before they were lost in my last move). They are a perfect size for different lengths of hair, and best of all, they heat up in 90 seconds!"
"Perfect for beginners. This is my first time trying heated curlers and I am SO impressed with this set! I have long, thin hair and this 5-piece set is perfect for getting bouncy beach waves. Highly recommend and the price can't be beat," a reviewer wrote.
Looking for more great hair products? Check out this two-for-one deal on Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil.