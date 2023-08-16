Florida Woman Allegedly Poured Mountain Dew on Herself to Hide Evidence After Murdering Roommate

Florida's Daytona Beach Police Department said Nichole Maks doused herself with diet Mountain Dew in an attempt to tamper with evidence in connection to the death of her roommate, Michael Cerasoli.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 16, 2023 11:26 PMTags
CrimeMurderCelebritiesArrestsTrue CrimeHuman Interest
Watch: True Crime We Binged in 2022

A Florida woman has been accused of using soda to cover up the evidence of her involvement in a murder.

Daytona Beach Police Department arrested 35-year-old Nichole Maks July 1 in connection to the death of her roommate Michael Cerasoli, 79, who authorities said died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head and multiple stab wounds to his toros, according to a police affidavit obtained by E! News.

The Aug. 4 affidavit said the Daytona Beach Fire Department received a call July 1 regarding a fire at a residence where firefighters and paramedics found Cerasoli's body. Maks, who the residence's landlord identified as Cerasoli's roommate, was not present at the residence at the time.

Police later located Maks, who they said in the affidavit was holding a knife and hammer with visible blood stains on her leg. The authorities further stated that while questioning Maks on her whereabouts during the time of Cerasoli's murder—during which they said she repeatedly changed her story—she was informed they had a search warrant to obtain samples of her DNA.

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Summer

That's when, according to police, Maks allegedly requested a beverage.

"Officer V. Pittman provided a diet Mountain Dew," the affidavit read. "Maks began to procrastinate while drinking the soft drink then when Detective J. Wallace attempted to grab the can of soda from Maks' hands, Maks began to resist and began pouring the can of soda all over her body and hair and pulling away from officers in attempts to interfere with the possible evidence on Maks' body."

Jin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up After One Year of Marriage

2

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up After Outfit-Shaming Comments

3

Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Lawsuit

Police said Maks allegedly pulled and kicked officers who tried to escort her inside a patrol vehicle. As a result of the altercation, she was charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest with violence in addition to the murder charge at the time, according to police.

Nearly three weeks later, the affidavit said Maks' DNA matched the DNA found on a bloody knife located near Cerasoli's body.

Maks' lawyer had no comment when contacted by E! News.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up After One Year of Marriage

2

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up After Outfit-Shaming Comments

3

Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Lawsuit

4

Lavish New Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Wedding Details Revealed By Pal

5

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Addresses "Painful" End of 3 Marriages