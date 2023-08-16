Kendall Jenner Shares Insight Into Her Dating Philosophy Amid Bad Bunny Romance

Watch : Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Top for Bad Bunny Date Night

When it comes to her relationships, Kendall Jenner is fully invested.

In fact, the 818 Tequila founder, who has sparked romance rumors with Bad Bunny over the last several months, recently shared insight into her philosophy when it comes to dating.

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," Kendall told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Aug. 16. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye."

As the Kardashians star explained, "I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off," adding, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted out to dinner in Beverly Hills with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

Since then, the model and the "Tití Me Preguntó" rapper have been seen having date nights at sporting events and cozying up together at after-parties.