A Rare Look Inside Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Private Romance

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler aren't into drama.

Unless, that is, they're headed for the the red carpet, where they're batting a thousand when it comes to OMG style moments.

And in a nod to real old-school Hollywood glamour, the super-private pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship since indicating they were in one back in January 2022, a month after an early-morning yoga class sighting sounded the new-couple-alert alarm.

"You have to silence the outside world," Gerber, 21, told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for i-D in 2020. "The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."

So, she and Butler let the way they look at each other do the talking. And the fact that they keep showing up for each other speaks volumes.