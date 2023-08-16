Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Share Glimpse Into New Chapter With Baby Girl Honey

These new parents are basking in the love.
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are sharing an inside look at their lives as a family of three after welcoming their daughter Honey Raye Jenner on July 29.
Tia shared a video of her kissing her baby girl, who seems to smile at the interaction. She captioned the August 15 post, along with three white hearts, "So in love."
The sweet clip caught the attention of the newborn's grandmother, as Brody's mom Linda Thompson commented, "I'm over here crying with delight... She's smiling already!!!"
Tia also shared some cute clips to her Instagram Story, including one in which Brody covers Honey in kisses and a second in which Honey is situated on Tia's lap, while the new mom gushes over her baby's cheeks, laughing as she says, "When did you get so chubby?"
For his part, Brody also shared an adorable carousel of images including snaps of the almost 3-week-old in her crib, one of the family of three snuggling, an uncanny side by side of Honey and a baby picture of Brody as well as a sweet photo of the new dad sleeping alongside his daughter.
The 39-year-old captioned the August 11 post, "I love my girls."
The couple announced the arrival of their little one with a joint post on August 10, writing, "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."
Brody and Tia also shared a video to YouTube the same day, chronicling their journey to parenthood, during which Brody got candid about fatherhood, including his hopes for Honey to have a different experience than he did.
"I think that what I'm most excited about," he can be heard saying in the video, "is doing things differently than my father did.
Reflecting on his own complicated relationship with his dad Caitlyn Jenner, noting that the Olympic Gold Medalist "wasn't really around for me growing up," Brody added that it shaped his own parenting goals. As he put it: "Just doing the exact opposite and being the absolute best father I can possibly be."
But for Tia, she's always been sure her fiancé would rise to the occasion.
"He is everything I dreamed of as a little girl growing up when I would think of my dream man," the 26-year-old told E! News in March. "He's supporting, kind and loving and we share a lot of the same interests and passions in life. I know Brody is going to be the best dad ever. I'm really excited to watch Brody be a girl dad."