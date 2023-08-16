Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Share Glimpse Into New Chapter With Baby Girl Honey

Watch : Brody Jenner on Being the “Opposite” of Caitlyn Jenner

These new parents are basking in the love.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are sharing an inside look at their lives as a family of three after welcoming their daughter Honey Raye Jenner on July 29.

Tia shared a video of her kissing her baby girl, who seems to smile at the interaction. She captioned the August 15 post, along with three white hearts, "So in love."

The sweet clip caught the attention of the newborn's grandmother, as Brody's mom Linda Thompson commented, "I'm over here crying with delight... She's smiling already!!!"

Tia also shared some cute clips to her Instagram Story, including one in which Brody covers Honey in kisses and a second in which Honey is situated on Tia's lap, while the new mom gushes over her baby's cheeks, laughing as she says, "When did you get so chubby?"

For his part, Brody also shared an adorable carousel of images including snaps of the almost 3-week-old in her crib, one of the family of three snuggling, an uncanny side by side of Honey and a baby picture of Brody as well as a sweet photo of the new dad sleeping alongside his daughter.

The 39-year-old captioned the August 11 post, "I love my girls."