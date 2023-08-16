Kim Kardashian Takes a Style Cue From Sister Kourtney With New Bob Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian just took inspiration from the least interesting sister to look at.
The Kardashians star recently channeled big sis Kourtney Kardashian after she showcased her bold chin-length bob in a new SKIMS video campaign. Even though Kim first debuted the dramatic transformation in July while teasing her fashion label's bra collection, she finally displayed the short cut in all its glory.
"Guys, I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for SKIMS," Kim gushed in the campaign, which was posted online on Aug. 14. "This bra is going to change the game."
In the ad, the 42-year-old wore her blunt bob in a pin-straight hairstyle. Her sleek look complemented her chic attire, as she donned a black fitted tee and also opted for her trademark monochromatic makeup style. Later in the video, she stripped down to her lingerie to highlight the new push-up bra and its smoothing, line-free features.
And while Kim's long bob resembled the Poosh founder's signature 'do, this isn't the first time she's recreated her older sister's looks.
In fact, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, Kim parodied Kourtney in a sketch titled The People's Kourt.
"Travis, baby, I have to do my show," Kim-as-Kourtney said, cozying up to SNL cast member Mikey Day (who played Travis Barker) on the bench. He replied, "I can't help it, Your Honor."
Kourtney seemed amused, sharing, "ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY," on Instagram Stories at the time.
Although Kourtney has been known to rock a short hairstyle in recent years, Kim first took the plunge in 2018. Ahead of making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, the SKKN founder unveiled her blunt bob cut as she made her way to the studio.
But much like her 2018 transformation, Kim's bob hairstyle was short-lived. Not only has she since dyed her hair Barbie blonde, but she also appears to have gone back to her waist-length tresses.
But if you feel like you can't keep up, fret not! See Kim's hair changes over the years, plus, other celebrity makeovers.