Kim Kardashian Takes a Style Cue From Sister Kourtney With New Bob Hairstyle

Watch : Kim Kardashian Slays Barbie Season in Pink Lingerie

Kim Kardashian just took inspiration from the least interesting sister to look at.

The Kardashians star recently channeled big sis Kourtney Kardashian after she showcased her bold chin-length bob in a new SKIMS video campaign. Even though Kim first debuted the dramatic transformation in July while teasing her fashion label's bra collection, she finally displayed the short cut in all its glory.

"Guys, I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for SKIMS," Kim gushed in the campaign, which was posted online on Aug. 14. "This bra is going to change the game."

In the ad, the 42-year-old wore her blunt bob in a pin-straight hairstyle. Her sleek look complemented her chic attire, as she donned a black fitted tee and also opted for her trademark monochromatic makeup style. Later in the video, she stripped down to her lingerie to highlight the new push-up bra and its smoothing, line-free features.

And while Kim's long bob resembled the Poosh founder's signature 'do, this isn't the first time she's recreated her older sister's looks.