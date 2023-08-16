Kim Kardashian Takes a Style Cue From Sister Kourtney With New Bob Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian looked like Kourtney Kardashian's doppelganger, as she showcased her blunt bob haircut in a new SKIMS campaign.

Kim Kardashian just took inspiration from the least interesting sister to look at.

The Kardashians star recently channeled big sis Kourtney Kardashian after she showcased her bold chin-length bob in a new SKIMS video campaign. Even though Kim first debuted the dramatic transformation in July while teasing her fashion label's bra collection, she finally displayed the short cut in all its glory.

"Guys, I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for SKIMS," Kim gushed in the campaign, which was posted online on Aug. 14. "This bra is going to change the game."

In the ad, the 42-year-old wore her blunt bob in a pin-straight hairstyle. Her sleek look complemented her chic attire, as she donned a black fitted tee and also opted for her trademark monochromatic makeup style. Later in the video, she stripped down to her lingerie to highlight the new push-up bra and its smoothing, line-free features.

And while Kim's long bob resembled the Poosh founder's signature 'do, this isn't the first time she's recreated her older sister's looks.

Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

In fact, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, Kim parodied Kourtney in a sketch titled The People's Kourt.

"Travis, baby, I have to do my show," Kim-as-Kourtney said, cozying up to SNL cast member Mikey Day (who played Travis Barker) on the bench. He replied, "I can't help it, Your Honor." 

Kourtney seemed amused, sharing, "ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY," on Instagram Stories at the time.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Although Kourtney has been known to rock a short hairstyle in recent years, Kim first took the plunge in 2018. Ahead of making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, the SKKN founder unveiled her blunt bob cut as she made her way to the studio.

But much like her 2018 transformation, Kim's bob hairstyle was short-lived. Not only has she since dyed her hair Barbie blonde, but she also appears to have gone back to her waist-length tresses.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram / Courtesy of SKIMS

But if you feel like you can't keep up, fret not! See Kim's hair changes over the years, plus, other celebrity makeovers. 

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
