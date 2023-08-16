Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion After Ex-Boyfriend Shared Intimate Images Online Without Her Consent

A Texas woman was awarded a billion-dollar settlement one year after filing a harassment lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend.
A Harris County state district court jury awarded the woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, $1.2 billion after her former partner Marques Jamal Jackson was accused of breaching her personal and work computer accounts, impersonating her in fraudulent financial activity, and posting intimate images and videos of her online, according to an Aug. 11 press release shared by her attorneys.
Jackson, per her lawyers, has been ordered to pay Jane Doe $1 billion in exemplary damages and $200 million in compensatory damages for past and future mental anguish.
Jane Doe's lawyers stated that the jury saw evidence that Jackson's alleged actions occurred "with the intent to embarrass, harass, torment, humiliate, and publicly shame" her after their 2020 split.
According to the April 2022 lawsuit obtained by E! News Aug. 16, the woman, also listed in court docs under the initials D.L., and Jackson began dating in 2016 until their "long and drawn out" breakup four years later.
Jane Doe's attorneys stated in the lawsuit that after their split, Jackson was able to log into her mother's security cameras and began spying on and recording her without her consent or knowledge and upload intimate photos and videos of her on a public Dropbox folder—which he shared on social media and with her family, friends, and co-workers.
Additionally, the suit stated that Jackson posted explicit material of her to a pornography website and "multiple fake" social media accounts, tagging her workplace and her gym.
Her lawyer Bradford J. Gilde said in the petition that Jackson also told Jane Doe in March 2022, "You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. Happy Hunting."
Additionally, Jackson is also accused of accessing his ex-girlfriend's personal bank account, according to the suit, and using her money to pay for his rent and other services without her knowledge.
After the verdict, Gilde said he and his team said that they "are grateful the jury took a strong stand against the defendant's abhorrent behavior and against imaged-based sexual abuse."
"While a judgment in this case is unlikely to be recovered," his statement included in the press release, explained, "The compensatory verdict gives D.L. back her good name. The punitive verdict also is the jury's plea to raise awareness of this tech-fueled national epidemic. We will forever admire D.L.'s courage in fighting back. We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a message of deterrence and prevents others from this engaging in this despicable activity."
E! News has reached out to Jackson for comment and has not heard back.