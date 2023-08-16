Christine Tran Ferguson Pens Heartbreaking Update on Her Grief Journey One Month After Son’s Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Christine Tran Ferguson is opening up about her grief following the death of her baby boy.

Nearly one month after the Tour de Lust founder shared that her and husband Ryan Ferguson's 14-month-old son Asher had died, she posted a heartbreaking reflection about loss and her vow to keep his memory alive.

"We should be preparing our trip to Italy next week," Christine wrote on Instagram Aug. 16, alongside photos of herself, Ryan and Asher. "Instead I'm looking at these photos from our first family vacation almost exactly a year ago at 4 months old. We had plans to show Asher where mommy and daddy got married in Positano and then explore Tuscany, a new area together as a family."

The influencer then shared a message to her late son.

"I miss these memories, I miss you, I wanted new memories with you," she continued. "I wish you are here with us every second of every day. It hurts so much, this pain will never go away! I never knew such pain could even exist! Our lives were perfect, normal… until it wasn't."