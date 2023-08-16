Beat the Heat and Maximize Your Fun With Chloe Fineman’s Summer Essentials

We interviewed Chloe Fineman because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chloe is a paid spokesperson for NÜTRL. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may be bummed that summer is almost over, but there is still plenty of time left to make the most of the season, especially with these tips from Chloe Fineman. The Saturday Night Live fan favorite shared her summer essentials to help you beat the heat and maximize your fun.
When it comes to hosting summer events, Chloe prefers to keep things simple, focusing on the fun and serving up the NÜTRL Cranberry Vodka Seltzers. She shared, "It's refreshing. You can just throw it in the cooler and take it to the beach or the pool to share with your friends. The size is great. It fits right in your hand and in a koozie." It doesn't get any easier than that.
Now that you have your summer drinks picked out, Chloe has you covered with other must-haves including some sweat-proof beauty hacks and an underrated summer sandal.
NÜTRL Cranberry Vodka Seltzer Variety Pack
"I am a vodka girl. I don't like drinks with a lot of sugar or anything too sweet. I like simple ingredients. It's just a vodka seltzer with real juice. It's perfect. The flavors are amazing. I love the cranberry flavor. You can add some ice. You can get fancy and mix it with some kombucha."
Tata Harper Cream Blush
"I always need a cheek paint. Tata Harper has these cheek tints that I love. There's a peach color that makes me look so healthy, not sick or tired. Not that I am sick and tired, but you know what I mean. When all my makeup melts off in the summer, I will re-apply this and it's like 'she's come alive.' I love those."
Chloe's recommendation comes in 5 shades.
Violette_FR Bisou Balm
"I like anything that's multifunctional. I found these Bisou Balms. They're buildable lip balms that are matte. They make your lips look huge and beautiful. It's amazing. I gave a bunch to my friends."
Chloe's pink comes in 5 shades.
Fara Homidi Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil
"Fara Homidi came out with these lip liners that Hailey Bieber uses because everyone is doing brown lip liner right now. It's a really beautiful brown lip liner."
Obagi Nu-Cil Eyebrow Boosting Serum
"I used an Obagi eyebrow serum and they really grew."
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"It gives you a really nice glow. It's the only sunscreen I've ever loved and I love it a lot. It really is so different than other sunscreens. You will be able to tell right away when you try it. It doesn't smell bad like other sunscreens."
Chloe's go-to sunscreen has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 48.6K+ Sephora Loves.
L'Oreal Paris 4x Volume Building Mascara
"It's the best mascara. I've been using that since high school. It's wonderful."
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal
Chloe said that these Birkenstocks are an underrated summer essential. She shared, "They come in a lot of colors. I have the black. They're great for the pool or beach. You can even wear them in the water. They're waterproof basically. They're like $49 and they look chic. They look like The Row. If you're gonna wear a blazer for summer and do businesswoman summer, they look incredible. They're perfect. I bought a second pair yesterday."
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Chloe recommended these Pixi blush sticks, which come in three versatile shades.
Weleda Skin Food Face Care Nourishing Day Cream & Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
"My go to for sure is the Weleda face cream. It brings a nice glow to your face. I like the Weleda Skin Food Body Butter too. I've been using that for so so so so long.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Dark and Batiste Dry Shampoo Blonde
"I want my hair to grow and be healthy so I can't wash it every day. My sister really likes Batiste, so I use that. Batiste is really good though. I have used the tinted one to fill in my roots and I think it looks great."
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
"I love this smell. If you want to throw down, this dry shampoo is great."
Chloe's pick has 11K+ Sephora Loves and 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Want more Chloe content? Check out her latest NÜTRL campaign.
