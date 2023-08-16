Kaley Cuoco Got Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Baby Girl Matilda

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says Jonas Brothers Calms Baby Matilda's Meltdowns

As if parenthood wasn't hard enough.

Being a hands-on mom has left Kaley Cuoco with a case of carpal tunnel syndrome, prompting her to make a few adjustments in her daily life.

In fact, the Flight Attendant star's trainer recently revealed they altered her workout routine to give her hands a break.

"Since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what's called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve," Ryan Sorensen captioned an Aug. 14 Instagram video, "mostly due to holding the baby."

Kaley, mom to 4-month-old daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, is seen in the clip performing what is dubbed a "No Hands Workout."

"So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work," her trainer wrote. "Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses! #carpaltunnel #noexcuses #momswholift #workouttips"