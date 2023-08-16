Kaley Cuoco Got Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Baby Girl Matilda

As if parenthood wasn't hard enough.
Being a hands-on mom has left Kaley Cuoco with a case of carpal tunnel syndrome, prompting her to make a few adjustments in her daily life.
In fact, the Flight Attendant star's trainer recently revealed they altered her workout routine to give her hands a break.
"Since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what's called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve," Ryan Sorensen captioned an Aug. 14 Instagram video, "mostly due to holding the baby."
Kaley, mom to 4-month-old daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, is seen in the clip performing what is dubbed a "No Hands Workout."
"So, other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work," her trainer wrote. "Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses! #carpaltunnel #noexcuses #momswholift #workouttips"
And the 37-year-old advised followers to research the injury. "It's a very real thing," she says in the video. "Google it. I think the only way to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands and without using any body weight on my hands."
As the video shows, the Big Bang Theory alum can still on a treadmill, do step aerobics, perform an abdominal exercise with a large, black yoga ball and gently box with her trainer while wearing hand braces.
"And that is how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a-- kicked," the actress says. "So, you can always do it. No excuses!"
The Emmy nominee gave birth to her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first child in March, less than a year after the couple began dating. This past May, the Ozark actor honored Kaley on her first Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day to my endlessly incredible partner," he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the two. "Matilda's mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom."
Kaley returned the favor on Father's Day, sharing pics of Tom with their little girl on Instagram. "@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life!" she wrote. "No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we [love] you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"
Tom also celebrated the milestone on his own page. "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing men out there. I couldn't be happier to join the club," he wrote alongside family pics. "Love you @kaleycuoco - thanks for all the dad swag, a beautiful morning and for being the best partner in the world."