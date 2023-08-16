Hailey Bieber Just Added a Dominatrix Twist to Her LBD

Hailey Bieber turned heads during a late-night outing in Los Angeles, wearing a little black dress that was anything but basic or boring.

Hailey Bieber's latest look is a masterclass in being dressed to kill.

The Rhode founder stepped out in femme fatale style during a late-night outing in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, wearing one of her riskiest looks to date. 

While out and about, Hailey slipped into a dominatrix-esque little black dress that featured a curved strapless neckline and corseted bodice with an attached belted sash that wrapped around her waist. The sexy Saint Laurent minidress was also embossed in a glossy, patent leather finish, making it edgier than your average LBD.

And no detail went unnoticed, as Hailey paired her hot number with chunky gold earrings, layers of diamond rings, black pumps and a sparkly anklet. She tied it all together with a slicked-back bun and her Strawberry girl makeup look that she recently made viral on TikTok.

Throughout the summer, the 26-year-old has opted for an LBD uniform during late excursions. Earlier this month, she wowed in a body-hugging midi-dress from The Row to enjoy a date night with husband Justin Bieber.

But the star's simplistic style is far from basic, as she typically mixes timeless pieces with bold details.

Take Hailey's head-turning look at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, in which she wore an elegant black YSL gown that featured a giant shoulder bow that cascaded to the floor. She jazzed up the dress with a large diamond ear cuff and fiery red nails.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The beauty mogul previously shared her passion for fashion and why stringing together an outfit is no small feat.

"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told Harper's Bazaar in September 2022. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of Hailey's head-turning ensembles over the years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elegantly Chic

The Rhode founder wowed at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with this chic YSL gown.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Dominatrix Diva

During a late-night outing, the model mastered the art of being dressed to kill with this femme fatale LBD.

Gotham/Getty Images
White Hot

Hailey stole the spotlight at the 2022 Met Gala with her cream-colored silk satin slip dress, larger-than-life feathery shawl and sheer black pantyhose.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Breafast at Tiffany's

To celebrate the re-opening of Tiffany & Co.'s iconic New York City location, Hailey channeled a modern-day Audrey Hepburn with her sleek little black dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vision in White

Before quiet luxury became trendy in 2023, Hailey was ahead of the curve in this sophisticated white ensemble.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Lady in Lace

For the 2020 Vanity Fair, the model made sure all eyes were on her as she sizzled in this risqué lace dress.

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock
Nautical and Nice

A treasure that isn't buried! Hailey confidently poses on the beach in this low-cut, striped mini dress for the 2019 Saint Laurent Fashion Show.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Denim on Denim

The model looking casually glamorous for the Coachella Weekend.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Party in the Back

Turning heads and pulling strings at the 2019 Met Gala in this gown designed and personalized by Alexander Wang.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
She Means Business

Hailey made heads turn with her plunging blazer dress at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
Street Chic

The blonde bombshell suits up for Zadig + Voltaire's NYFW show.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Posh Spice

The model rocked an all-pink pant suit while heading to the Carolina Herrera show in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images
LBD

The Drop the Mic host showed off her stunning legs in this LBD, while leaving a restaurant in New York City. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Levis
Business Chic

Hailey rocked the smokey eye shadow look as she struck a pose at the Levi's Time Square Opening in New York City. 

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR2017/WireImage
An Elie Saab Vision

Velvet, tulle and sexy accent belts? The bride-to-be will have no trouble finding the perfect "I do" dress. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Pink Parade

Hailey had us all blushing when she wore this sleek embellished pompom style dress complete with her innovative pink hair. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Showstopper

This Bieber babe was a total star for the 2018 Met Gala. Tommy Hilfiger chose the right model to showcase this heavenly design. 

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Playful Plaids

The model makes a case for mixing plaids, and it's working. For this look, wear two items in the same pattern but with different hues. Next, pair with a small, bright bag for a pop of color. 

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Coordinated Neutrals

The model takes Paris by storm in an emerald houndstooth overcoat, paired with green mirrored glasses—stunning! 

James Devaney/GC Images
Casual Outting

The model kept is casual as she was seen out and about in New York City. 

