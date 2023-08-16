Hailey Bieber Just Added a Dominatrix Twist to Her LBD

Watch : Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Stop With "Nasty Comments"

Hailey Bieber's latest look is a masterclass in being dressed to kill.

The Rhode founder stepped out in femme fatale style during a late-night outing in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, wearing one of her riskiest looks to date.

While out and about, Hailey slipped into a dominatrix-esque little black dress that featured a curved strapless neckline and corseted bodice with an attached belted sash that wrapped around her waist. The sexy Saint Laurent minidress was also embossed in a glossy, patent leather finish, making it edgier than your average LBD.

And no detail went unnoticed, as Hailey paired her hot number with chunky gold earrings, layers of diamond rings, black pumps and a sparkly anklet. She tied it all together with a slicked-back bun and her Strawberry girl makeup look that she recently made viral on TikTok.

Throughout the summer, the 26-year-old has opted for an LBD uniform during late excursions. Earlier this month, she wowed in a body-hugging midi-dress from The Row to enjoy a date night with husband Justin Bieber.