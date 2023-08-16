Hailey Bieber Just Added a Dominatrix Twist to Her LBD

Hailey Bieber's latest look is a masterclass in being dressed to kill.
The Rhode founder stepped out in femme fatale style during a late-night outing in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, wearing one of her riskiest looks to date.
While out and about, Hailey slipped into a dominatrix-esque little black dress that featured a curved strapless neckline and corseted bodice with an attached belted sash that wrapped around her waist. The sexy Saint Laurent minidress was also embossed in a glossy, patent leather finish, making it edgier than your average LBD.
And no detail went unnoticed, as Hailey paired her hot number with chunky gold earrings, layers of diamond rings, black pumps and a sparkly anklet. She tied it all together with a slicked-back bun and her Strawberry girl makeup look that she recently made viral on TikTok.
Throughout the summer, the 26-year-old has opted for an LBD uniform during late excursions. Earlier this month, she wowed in a body-hugging midi-dress from The Row to enjoy a date night with husband Justin Bieber.
But the star's simplistic style is far from basic, as she typically mixes timeless pieces with bold details.
Take Hailey's head-turning look at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, in which she wore an elegant black YSL gown that featured a giant shoulder bow that cascaded to the floor. She jazzed up the dress with a large diamond ear cuff and fiery red nails.
The beauty mogul previously shared her passion for fashion and why stringing together an outfit is no small feat.
"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told Harper's Bazaar in September 2022. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"
