Nick Jonas Keeps His Cool After Falling in Hole Onstage During Jonas Brothers Concert

Watch : Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

Nick Jonas nearly slipped into the year 3000.

During the Jonas Brothers' Boston stop on The Tour on Aug. 15, the 30-year-old misstepped and fell into a hole in the middle of a song. In a video posted to social media, Nick, dressed in yellow pants and a white top, can be seen performing "Sail Away" alongside Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, when he stepped backwards into a massive square hole on the stage.

Nick immediately recovered from his tumble into the hole and after pulling himself back up, he ran to center stage, finishing the song alongside a smirking Joe and Kevin, who along with the rest on the onstage band caught the moment in real time.

Fans rushed to the comments section, burning up with admiration for Nick's save, with one user writing, "He stood up like an absolutely savage," while another follower said, "Love you Nick. You handled that very well."