Nick Jonas Keeps His Cool After Falling in Hole Onstage During Jonas Brothers Concert

Nick Jonas nearly slipped into the year 3000.
During the Jonas Brothers' Boston stop on The Tour on Aug. 15, the 30-year-old misstepped and fell into a hole in the middle of a song. In a video posted to social media, Nick, dressed in yellow pants and a white top, can be seen performing "Sail Away" alongside Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, when he stepped backwards into a massive square hole on the stage.
Nick immediately recovered from his tumble into the hole and after pulling himself back up, he ran to center stage, finishing the song alongside a smirking Joe and Kevin, who along with the rest on the onstage band caught the moment in real time.
Fans rushed to the comments section, burning up with admiration for Nick's save, with one user writing, "He stood up like an absolutely savage," while another follower said, "Love you Nick. You handled that very well."
The "Jealous" singer's mid-concert S.O.S. came during the early days of the Jonas Brothers' latest world tour—following their two-night residency at Yankee Stadium in New York City. In fact, Jimmy Fallon took to the stage for an impromptu performance at their Aug. 13 show, leading the crowd to a karaoke performance of The Killers' song, "Mr. Brightside," and showing off his killer dance moves. At the end of the night, the Tonight Show host expressed his gratitude on social media.
"Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour," he wrote on Twitter. "And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."
Earlier that day, Nick celebrated their opening night of tour with a slew of behind-the-scenes photos of his wife Priyanka Chopra and their 18-month-old daughter Malti during the band's soundcheck.
"From sound check to the stage with my girls," he captioned the sweet snaps on Instagram Aug. 14. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight."