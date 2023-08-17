See RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Hit on Her Costar's Husband Behind Her Back in OMG Preview

Watch : RHONY Season 14 Stars Describe Their NEW Flavor

Forget dating your dad, Brynn Whitfield is going after a Househusband.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is playfully—and shamelessly—flirting with costar Erin Lichy's husband Abraham Lichy in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Aug. 20 episode.

During a charity event, the attending cast members greet each other when Brynn jokingly moves in on Abraham while Erin is across the ballroom.

"Now, once you're ready to get a divorce, I'm single," Brynn tells the attorney in the preview. "We're gonna do a swap, right?"

The mischievous remark prompts Jessel Taank to laugh, saying, "You can't take her anywhere!"

As for Abraham's response? "Wife-swapping happens I think happens after the 20-year anniversary," he quips, to which Brynn fires back, "I'm patient."

However, Abraham notes he and Erin do plan to renew their vows on their upcoming tenth wedding anniversary—but that doesn't stop Brynn.

"So, wait, if you didn't say vows, then technically you're not married," the communications consultant replies, to which Abraham clarifies, "No, there's a whole contract. I made a whole list of obligations."