Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up After His Outfit-Shaming Comments

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson—who share 5-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson—have broken up after nearly two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

The Hustlers actress and fitness instructor—whose brother is Insecure star Sarunas Jackson—began dating in 2021, with the pair going Instagram official that August.

"Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are," he wrote in a since-deleted post, per People. "I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

The pair's split comes a little more than one month after Darius sparked controversy when he publicly criticized the attire his then-girlfriend wore to an Usher concert in early July. In response to a video from the show featuring the Nope actress shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he responded, "It's the outfit tho..you a mom."