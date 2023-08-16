You Only Have 24 Hours To Get 59% Off a Limitless Portable Charger, Plus Free Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Running out of phone battery is so frustrating. I use my phone for communication, navigation, work, and transportation. I always try to make sure I have a good amount of battery before I leave the house, but it's also important to be prepared for a long day. A portable powerbank is an absolute must. You don't want to end up frantically shopping for a new phone charger while your device is on the verge of dying.
This portable charger from Limitless has three built-in cables, a built-in phone stand, flashlight, and a retractable AC plug, which you can directly plug into the wall. No one more getting a charger to to charge your charger. This powerful charger has a 15,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and it comes in a handful of colors. It even comes with a matching carrying case.
Normally, this bundle would cost $110, but for 24 hours, you can get this power bank set for just $45 from QVC. Plus, there's free shipping. Don't miss out on this 59% discount.
Limitless 15,000mAh Power Bank with AC Plug, Cables & Carrying Case
These bundles include a power bank, carry case, detachable wrist strap, and Type-C to USB charging cable. You can charge in the wall outlet with the retractable AC plug.
If you need more info before you purchase, these reviews may convince you to shop.
Limitless 15,000mAh Power Bank Reviews
A shopper declared, "The best thing to travel with! The Limitless Innovations is the perfect all in one power bank you need to own! It has 3 different lightning cords connect, no need for extra dangly cords getting messed up. Also, it had a plug to charge easily and shows the percentage of the battery. Comes with a flashlight too! Definitely going with me on future trips!!"
Another raved, "Amazing power bank. I've owned many different power banks before, but this is one of the best I've tried. It is incredibly robust looking. The built in cables are a wonder, the built in wall plus is a lifesaver, and the screen even better. Not to mention how much capacity the battery itself has. One of the best power banks!!!"
A reviewer gushed, "This power bank is an absolute game-changer for staying charged on the go. With its built-in wall plug and included cables, it's incredibly convenient and eliminates the need to carry extra cords. The digital display keeps you informed about the battery status, ensuring you're never caught off guard. The 15,000mAh capacity provides ample power to charge devices multiple times. A must-have for anyone seeking reliable and versatile charging on their adventures. Overall highly recommended."
"We use this so much for our family it's amazing it holds and helps us go for hours . And we use is for everything iPhone android and c type charger I definitely recommend it for sure for big families," someone wrote.
