People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Nominees: See the Complete List

Calling all country music lovers: It's time to get your vote on.

Online voting for the inaugural 2023 People's Choice Country Awards has officially begun, NBC and Peacock announced Aug. 16. Fans can make their voices heard across 12 categories—including People's Artist of 2023, Collaboration Song of 2023, Crossover Song of 2023 and more—from today until Friday, Aug. 25, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Some of the most-nominated artists include hit-making icons like Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. And several stars across other genres of music who made a foray into country this past year—including Pink, Ed Sheeran, Diplo and Bebe Rexha—are also up for awards.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the People's Choice Country Awards will also bestow several honorary awards. As previously announced, Toby Keith will receive the Country Music Icon Award presented by Shelton.

Fans can vote daily at www.votepcca.com with any votes cast on Turbo Tuesday (Aug. 22) counting twice.