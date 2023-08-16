Lauren London Pens Moving Message to Late Partner Nipsey Hussle on His Birthday

Watch : Inside the Inspiring Life of Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London continues to shine a light on Nipsey Hussle's legacy.

On Aug. 15, what would've been the Grammy winner's 38th birthday, the actress penned a message to her late partner.

"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence," she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the rapper. "Forever more. I love you."

In addition, London posted a series of old photographs of Hussle—with whom she shared 6-year-old son Kross—to her Instagram Stories, noting he was "1 of 1."

Hussle, also known as Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was 33 years old.

This past February, Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Hussle, according to the Associated Press.

London, 38, reflected on the pain of losing the recording artist—who also welcomed 14-year-old daughter Emani during a previous relationship—on the fourth anniversary of his death.

"I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned…." she wrote on Instagram March 31, later sharing a quote from the the Bahá'í Faith. "Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You."