Riley Keough Reacts to Stevie Nicks’ Praise for Her Daisy Jones Performance

Daisy Jones and the Six has won Stevie Nicks over by a landslide.
The Fleetwood Mac musician publicly shared praise for star Riley Keough, as well as the Amazon Prime show itself, after watching it in its entirety for a second time. (The series, based on the 2019 book of the same name, is loosely inspired by the British-American rock band.)
"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Stevie captioned an Aug. 15 Instagram post featuring a photo of the fictional band. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."
For Stevie, the series not only hit close to home, but it's one she wished fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, had been able to watch as well.
"It was very emotional for me," she added. "I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."
In response to her post, Riley—who plays led singer Daisy—commented using heart-eyed, shocked and praying-hand emojis. But she wasn't the only one from the series that chimed in, as costars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone wrote heart emojis as well.
Reese Witherspoon, whose company, Hello Sunshine, produced the series, also chimed in with equal admiration, writing, "Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!"
And Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote the book, sent her own praise to Riley, sharing the "Rihannon" singer's celebratory post to her Instagram Story. Alongside a trio of heart emojis, she added, "Look at you @rileykeough, praise from down on high."
Though the miniseries is based on a novel, not every detail from the book made it onto the small screen. Keep reading to find out more about the show's biggest changes.