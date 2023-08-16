This Is Not a Drill: Don’t Miss These 70% Off Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Belt Bags, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
An outfit isn't complete without a great handbag. If you have more tote bags, crossbodies, clutches, belt bags, and backpacks than you can count, but you still don't have enough to go with every ensemble and occasion, you're probably someone who appreciates a good sale.
Kate Spade shoppers know that Kate Spade Surprise is an amazing place to shop. Every single item is already discounted and there even additional deals. Who wouldn't want to shop a sale on sale? Here are some of the best finds.
Kate Spade Deals
Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: pink, black, olive green, and light grey. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys.
Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag
This bag has two zip-up compartments to help you stay organized. It looks compact, but you can carry a lot more than you may have realized. It comes in black and green.
Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody
Carry this is a crossbody or a shoulder bag. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: light pink, black, hot pink, and yellow. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys. Plus, there are 12 credit card slots and a front pocket.
Kate Spade Leila Medium L Zip Wristlet
Ditch the big, handbag for something more compact, yet super chic and stylish. Wristlets are also a great accessory to use with your large tote bags to help you stay organized and separate your essentials. Right now, there's a major discount on Kate Spade's Leila Medium L Zip Wristlet. It has four credit card slots and it's made from easy-to-clean pebbled leather.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Take your organization to the next level with the Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag. This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, brown, white, and mint.
Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack
These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from black, pink, red, and light blue. There are two multicolor options as well.
