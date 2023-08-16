This Is Not a Drill: Don’t Miss These 70% Off Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Belt Bags, and More

Elevate any look with some fashion-forward accessories from Kate Spade. This is a sale that you don't want to miss.

An outfit isn't complete without a great handbag. If you have more tote bags, crossbodies, clutches, belt bags, and backpacks than you can count, but you still don't have enough to go with every ensemble and occasion, you're probably someone who appreciates a good sale.

Kate Spade shoppers know that Kate Spade Surprise is an amazing place to shop. Every single item is already discounted and there even additional deals. Who wouldn't want to shop a sale on sale? Here are some of the best finds.

Kate Spade Deals

Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody

Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: pink, black, olive green, and light grey. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys.

 

$300
$90
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag

This bag has two zip-up compartments to help you stay organized. It looks compact, but you can carry a lot more than you may have realized. It comes in black and green.

 

$250
$99
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody

Carry this is a crossbody or a shoulder bag. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: light pink, black, hot pink, and yellow. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys. Plus, there are 12 credit card slots and a front pocket.

 

$240
$72
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leila Medium L Zip Wristlet

Ditch the big, handbag for something more compact, yet super chic and stylish. Wristlets are also a great accessory to use with your large tote bags to help you stay organized and separate your essentials. Right now, there's a major discount on Kate Spade's Leila Medium L Zip Wristlet. It has four credit card slots and it's made from easy-to-clean pebbled leather.

$140
$42
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Take your organization to the next level with the Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag. This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, brown, white, and mint.

 

$400
$120
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack

These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from black, pink, red, and light blue. There are two multicolor options as well. 

 

$360
$108
Solids
$360
$108
Multi-Color

Looking for more great handbags? You'll love these ludicrously capacious handbags with enough room for all your must-haves.

