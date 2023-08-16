See Matthew McConaughey and 15-Year-Old Son Levi Team Up in Support of Maui Wildfires Relief

Matthew McConaughey and his family are working to aid those in need.
As a result of the deadly wildfires that have killed more than 100 and displaced thousands on the island of Maui, the actor and his 15-year-old son Levi announced their support for the Baby2Baby's Disaster Relief & Emergency Response program.
In their joint video, Matthew explained he and his wife Camila Alves are participating in the collective efforts, which include funding an emergency aid plane that contains supplies for families.
"The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives," the 53-year-old shared in an Aug. 15 Instagram video. "These people need to stabilize to survive. Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, 'This is what people need right now.'"
Matthew added a direct plea to those also looking to assist, noting, "If you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they're doing or any other way you can help. There's a lot of help that's needed."
Levi concluded their message, adding, "They're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."
Though the wildfires have mostly been contained, residents are facing the impact during the aftermath of the catastrophe that began on Aug. 8.
The Red Cross of Hawaii told NBC News that survivors of the disaster have been scattered across at least 11 shelters that are serving more than 4,000 people. Maui residents also told the outlet that they are frustrated as they move out of shelters and into hotels, which will be available for 30 days.
As of Aug. 16, the total number of fatalities has risen to 106, per NBC News, with the majority not yet identified.
