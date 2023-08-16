See Matthew McConaughey and 15-Year-Old Son Levi Team Up in Support of Maui Wildfires Relief

Watch : Dwayne Johnson "Heartbroken" Over Maui Wildfires

Matthew McConaughey and his family are working to aid those in need.

As a result of the deadly wildfires that have killed more than 100 and displaced thousands on the island of Maui, the actor and his 15-year-old son Levi announced their support for the Baby2Baby's Disaster Relief & Emergency Response program.

In their joint video, Matthew explained he and his wife Camila Alves are participating in the collective efforts, which include funding an emergency aid plane that contains supplies for families.

"The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives," the 53-year-old shared in an Aug. 15 Instagram video. "These people need to stabilize to survive. Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, 'This is what people need right now.'"

Matthew added a direct plea to those also looking to assist, noting, "If you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they're doing or any other way you can help. There's a lot of help that's needed."