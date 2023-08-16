Why JoJo Siwa Is Planning to Have Kids Sooner Than You Think

Watch : JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening" Story on TikTok

JoJo Siwa is looking forward to having a dance troupe of her own.

The Dance Moms alum shared that she wants to "have kids pretty early" in life, detailing her future motherhood plans to Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

"My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," JoJo, 20, said on The Best Podcast Ever in an Aug. 13 episode. "When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

However, starting a family has always been on her mind from a young age.

"The personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom," JoJo said. "I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can't wait."

JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, explained that she's excited to have children soon but is aware that "obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."