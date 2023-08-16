These Towel Scrunchies With 7,800+ 5-Star Reviews Dry My Long Hair in 30 Minutes Without Creases

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I love having long hair. I even enjoy styling it. However, I loathe the drying process. Whether I'm letting it air dry, tousling it for a towel dry, or blow drying it, the process is long and annoying. I even take water breaks in the summer because I just have that much hair on my head. I refuse to chop my hair, so I went on the hunt for hacks to cut down on the drying time.

I've been using the Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies for two years and they've been a real game-changer. They're super absorbent, so they dry my hair quickly. Using these is a smart way to cut down on heat styling.

Sometimes, I will put my hair up in one of these scrunchies until it's 90% dry and then blow dry it for a sleek finish. Other times, I will sleep with the towel scrunchie in. I'm always happy with how my hair looks in the morning. It's frizz-free, shiny, and there no annoying dents from the scrunchie. These are also great to have on hand after a sweaty workout, a hot yoga session, or a dip in the pool.

I'm not the only one who swears by these microfiber scrunchies. They have 7,800+ five-star Amazon reviews. Make your life easier and check these out.