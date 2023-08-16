Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found After Running Away

Watch : Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans' search for her son Jace has come to an end.

The Teen Mom alum and her son have been reunited after the 14-year-old ran away from their North Carolina home earlier in the day, Jenelle's manager August Keen confirmed to E! News.

"Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family," August said in a statement Aug. 15. "Thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

Jenelle—who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis; son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith; and daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason—said that the teen ran away after a disciplinary action was taken.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Jenelle said in a statement provided by August. "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."

Jenelle also set the record straight by clarifying that the incident is not connected to her relationship with her husband David.